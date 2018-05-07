Terrell McClain visiting 49ers

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Terrell McClain‘s search for a new team will take him to California on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McClain will visit with the 49ers. McClain visited Miami last week for his first meeting with a team since being released by Washington in late April.

McClain had 20 tackles and two sacks in 12 games as a rotational player last season. He was a starter in Dallas during the 2016 season and has also spent time with the Texans, Patriots and Panthers since entering the league in 2011.

While in Houston during the 2013 season, McClain was coached by assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina. Zgonina is now the defensive line coach for the 49ers.

The 49ers picked up Jullian Taylor in the seventh round of last month’s draft to go with Earl Mitchell, DeForest Buckner, DJ Jones and Sheldon Day at defensive tackle.