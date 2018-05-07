Tramon Williams: NFL caught up with Green Bay’s defense

Getty Images

The Packers finally moved on from defensive coordinator Dom Capers. Some would say it came too late. Some who would say that play for the team.

“I was here in the era when Dom first came in. When he first came in, the defense was modern era and obviously, the league caught up to it,” cornerback Truman Williams told ESPN Milwaukee, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “You have to make certain adjustments and over the years those adjustments weren’t made.”

Williams also praised Capers’ replacement, former Browns coach (and successful defensive coordinator) Mike Pettine.

“Mike is a really big addition,” Williams said. “Obviously, I think a new scheme and look to this defense is what we really needed. To bring him in, a guy whose defense has performed at a high level pretty much everywhere he has went. . . . From the Jets to Baltimore, even in Cleveland we had a really great defense.”

Williams spent 2015 in Cleveland with Pettine, and Williams spent 2017 with Arizona. He has since returned to the Packers. And now the question is whether the Packers will returned to greatness.