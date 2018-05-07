Tramon Williams: NFL caught up with Green Bay’s defense

Posted by Mike Florio on May 7, 2018
The Packers finally moved on from defensive coordinator Dom Capers. Some would say it came too late. Some who would say that play for the team.

“I was here in the era when Dom first came in. When he first came in, the defense was modern era and obviously, the league caught up to it,” cornerback Truman Williams told ESPN Milwaukee, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “You have to make certain adjustments and over the years those adjustments weren’t made.”

Williams also praised Capers’ replacement, former Browns coach (and successful defensive coordinator) Mike Pettine.

“Mike is a really big addition,” Williams said. “Obviously, I think a new scheme and look to this defense is what we really needed. To bring him in, a guy whose defense has performed at a high level pretty much everywhere he has went. . . . From the Jets to Baltimore, even in Cleveland we had a really great defense.”

Williams spent 2015 in Cleveland with Pettine, and Williams spent 2017 with Arizona. He has since returned to the Packers. And now the question is whether the Packers will returned to greatness.

11 responses to "Tramon Williams: NFL caught up with Green Bay's defense

  3. I’ve also heard that water is wet!

    Capers should have been fired years ago. How a guy can keep his job for so long when 3rd and 15 is a guaranteed first down for the offense due to dropping all DBs in a soft zone about 20 yards back is beyond me.

  5. Hanging on to Capers too long is a perfect example of how the continuity that the Packer organization cherishes clouded their judgement.

  6. New coordinator will help but they need more talent on that side of the ball. Outside of Daniels and Matthews there isn’t a player any team worries about on that side of the ball. Clark is starting to look like one of those players as well. They have burnt first or second picks on the secondary for years with little to show for it. Capers holds some of the blame but so does everyone else.

  7. The addition of Dom Capers to the coaching staff was extremely significant and played an integral part in propelling Green Bay to their last Championship.

    Obviously, I agree with most on here that the Defense was getting stale under him and a change was definitely needed.
    Hopefully Mike Pettine’s scheme can pay similar dividends and jumpstart this defense back into Championship form.

  9. 2 rookie starting corners and that whole secondary is new basically. Packers are a team on the decline. Minnesota will be the team to beat in the NFC north now. And the Packers have to pay Aaron Rodgers so I guess it will time to have a stock sale soon. Such BS that they are allowed to print their own money.

  11. Capers had to go. Sometimes a coach can be good but stays in one place too long. I feel the same about McCarthy.

Leave a Reply

