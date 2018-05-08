Bills visiting with Kenjon Barner

Getty Images

The Bills are spending some time with a possible addition to their backfield and special teams units on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that running back Kenjon Barner is visiting with the team.

Signing in Buffalo would reunite Barner with former Eagles teammate LeSean McCoy as they played together during the 2014 season in Philadelphia. Barner spent the next two seasons with the Eagles as well and then returned to Philadelphia last September after a brief spell with the Chargers.

Barner ran 16 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 56 yards during the 2017 regular season. Barner also returned 10 kickoffs and 27 punts for the Eagles last year.

Buffalo had Brandon Tate handle their return duties last year, but he became a free agent in March and has not re-signed with the team.