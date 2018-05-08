Browns promote David Jenkins to COO

Getty Images

The Browns made a change to their front office on Monday by promoting David Jenkins to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Jenkins has spent the last 14 years in the organization and was previously the Chief Financial Officer in addition to holding an executive vice president title.

“Throughout our time in Northeast Ohio, Dave has been a dependable representative of the Browns who always genuinely considers the long-term well-being of our football team, the people within our organization and the City of Cleveland,” Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement. “Dave has continually earned more responsibilities due to his performance and leadership, and we are confident he will excel in this new role as he will direct our business operations in a manner that prioritizes support of our football team, fan base and community.”

The team says Jenkins will run “the team’s daily business operations and its long-term vision” in areas that include stadium operations and that he will continue to operate as the team’s “primary government relations contact.” The Browns recently started looking into future stadium and development options that would involve the city, so Jenkins will likely be playing a big role in those explorations as they play out in the years to come.