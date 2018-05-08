Calais Campbell ready to offer Taven Bryan all the advice he wants

Getty Images

Calais Campbell doesn’t agree with Ben Roethlisberger. Although the Jaguars defensive end didn’t call the Steelers quarterback by name, Campbell said it’s veteran players’ “duty” to help young players develop.

“I had a lot of quality guys that were able to help me out a lot when I was a kid, coming into this game [at] 21, 22 years old, just trying to find my way,” Campbell told Mike Kaye of First Coast News. “I think it’s everybody’s duty — if you play this game long enough — it’s your duty to pass down the knowledge you’ve learned to keep the game strong.”

Campbell, 31, is entering his 11th NFL season, his second with Jacksonville after signing a four-year, $60 million deal last offseason.

Campbell promises to help Taven Bryan, the team’s first-round pick, just as those who came before Campbell helped him.

“I always look forward to teaching all the rookies, but it’s nice to have a guy who plays my position, who I can give a lot of my information to,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he gives “a lot of advice.”

“As far as football goes, really just the biggest thing is playing fast,” he said. “Don’t think too much where you start playing slow, because that’s when guys get hurt. You’ve always got to play fast, even if you make a mistake, make it going 100 mph and stay off the ground, that’s another way guys get hurt.”