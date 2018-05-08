Chester Rogers on Colts changes: Is this what a real organization feels like?

Getty Images

Count wide receiver Chester Rogers among those happy to have Frank Reich as the team’s new head coach.

Reich replaced Chuck Pagano this offseason and Rogers was asked on Tuesday about the effect that’s had on the culture around the team. Pagano probably won’t be crazy about Rogers’ answer to that question, but it’s was a positive one about how things feel in the building right now.

“The first day I got here I was like ‘Is this what a real organization feels like?'” Rogers said. “Just the energy, the culture, the atmosphere … it really feels different. I’m really loving it.”

Rogers’ excitement extends to the offense, which he says won’t be “handicapped” during the 2018 season. Others will likely want to see a healthy Andrew Luck before sharing in that assessment, but it seems the coaching change has already had some positive impact on the club.