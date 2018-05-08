Chris Thompson’s role won’t change with addition of Derrius Guice

Getty Images

Washington added Derrius Guice in the draft, but the team insists Chris Thompson’s third-down role won’t change. Thompson caught 39 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season before fracturing his fibula.

“Chris will be in there a lot, so I think the rotation that we will come up with will be quite beneficial to all the backs,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said, via John Keim of ESPN. “Keep them fresh, keep them healthy and then use their skill set accordingly.”

Thompson is healthy again, telling The Team 980 last week that his bone has healed.

“They’ve been able to see this past year, before my injuries, the things I’m able to do,” Thompson said.

Thus, Thompson is expected to continue getting his touches and play an important role for Alex Smith and the team’s offense.

“Chris Thompson is by far the guy that we need to be healthy to make this a great corps of running backs,” Washington vice president of player personnel Doug Williams said before the draft.