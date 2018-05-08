Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid working out together

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have plenty in common. And since one of those things is unemployment, they might as well get a workout in.

According to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, the former 49ers quarterback and safety were working out at Cal State East Bay this morning, though they declined to offer much else.

“We’re not doing interviews,” Kaepernick said, apparently politely. “We’re just here getting in a workout.”

Neither has a job at the moment, and it’s hard to not connect that to their political stances. Reid was one of the first players to kneel alongside Kaepernick during the national anthem, when the quarterback began protesting police brutality and racial inequality. Both players worked through the ends of their contracts, and haven’t found another one.

They’re also both pursuing collusion claims, which gained steam after Reid visited the Bengals but was reportedly asked by owner Mike Brown whether he intended to continue kneeling.

So the two worked out together, with Reid joking: “I should have been a receiver.”

Otherwise, neither player had much to offer, which gives them something in common with NFL teams who have job opportunities.