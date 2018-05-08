Courtney Upshaw visited Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles may be opening the year without defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan as a result of a back injury that required surgery and they’ve met with a player who could help fill in during any absence.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team had defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw in for a visit.

Upshaw was a 2012 second-round pick by the Ravens and spent four years in Baltimore before moving on to the Falcons for the last two seasons. He appeared in 13 games last season and played 197 defensive snaps while recording nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

There’s good depth up front for Philly as the likes of Michael Bennett, Fletcher Cox, Haloti Ngata, Brandon Graham, Chris Long, Derek Barnett and Destiny Vaeao give them a variety of options with or without Upshaw joining the group.