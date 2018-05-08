Eli Manning: Offense looks good on paper, but have to “do it on the field”

Getty Images

Heading into the 2017 season, there was a lot of talk about how the additions of wide receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Evan Engram would take the Giants offense to a higher level.

Engram had a good rookie season, but neither he nor wideout Sterling Shepard provided much help in the standings once Marshall joined Odell Beckham on injured reserve. The Giants went 3-13 and their offensive shortcomings led the Giants to sign left tackle Nate Solder and use the second overall pick of the draft on running back Saquon Barkley.

Those additions have led to another round of robust predictions about what lies ahead for the Giants, but memories of last season may be playing a role in quarterback Eli Manning‘s measured take on things.

“We definitely have some [talented] players,” Manning said, via NJ.com. “Paper is one thing, but you have to be able to do it on the field. You have to have everybody come together. It’s not four or five guys that make a difference. It’s all 11, and more than that sometimes. Both sides doing their part.”

While Manning is being prudent about putting carts before horses, he does see the potential upside that Barkley brings with him. Manning said a strong rushing attack, which has been missing for the Giants for the better part of a decade, “helps everything” from pass protection to giving the defense a chance to rest so there’s plenty of reason to hope hype meets reality this time.