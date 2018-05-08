John Mara willing to talk about OBJ again, but doesn’t say much

Getty Images

When last we heard from Giants co-owner John Mara about receiver Odell Beckham Jr., we didn’t hear much from Mara about Beckham. On Tuesday night, we heard not much more.

Asked by reporters about the possibility of signing Beckham to a new contract, Mara said (via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com), “It’s not the first contract negotiation we’ve ever had. It will get done when it’s supposed to get done.”

While it’s no surprise that Mara would offer up a dismissive answer to an important question, the broader question is whether Beckham (who has been participating in offseason workouts) will take part in OTAs or training-camp practices without the security that comes from a new contract. Clearly, he has earned a second contract. Presumably, he wants more than the Giants will pay.

So where does it go from here? Franchise tag for two years before hitting the market? Or a trade that would send Beckham to a team that would pay him what he wants or something close to it?

Just because there’s currently no active conflict between player and team doesn’t mean that conflict isn’t coming. If the Giants continue to drag their feet when it comes to paying Beckham, maybe he won’t put either of his feet onto a football field.