Manziel fine after precautionary hospitalization

May 8, 2018
Yes, free-agent quarterback Johnny Manziel was briefly hospitalized in Texas on Monday. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Manziel was quickly determined to be fine.

Manziel recently had a change in the dosage procedure for medication that controls bipolar disorder, and it made him feel light-headed and dizzy. He followed doctor’s orders to go to the hospital whenever that happens.

After monitoring him, Manziel was released.

Manziel continues to evaluate options for playing football in 2018 or 2019. Absent an invitation to join an NFL team, he can sign with the CFL (a two-year commitment) or wait for the Alliance of American Football, which debuts next spring.

  1. I applaud him for trusting his mental health process.

    …that’s not said in jest. Sustaining mental health is a process and not a pill.

  2. Like the kid or not, BPD meds are nothing to laugh at. When they work, they’re great. An unpleasant side effect can be what he had. Get the wrong one and it can lead to some dire consequences. Glad to see he is watching it. Helps me believe he is taking life a little more seriously.

  4. Its almost the middle of 2018. At this juncture, Johnny Manziel getting his personal issues handled and Johnny Manziel having a pro football career are mutually exclusive and largely unrelated things.

  5. wryly1 says:
    Thankfully, he seems to be working hard at both. I personally hope he makes it back and at least competes for an NFL starting job, because his physical talents were never the question.

