Manziel fine after precautionary hospitalization

Yes, free-agent quarterback Johnny Manziel was briefly hospitalized in Texas on Monday. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Manziel was quickly determined to be fine.

Manziel recently had a change in the dosage procedure for medication that controls bipolar disorder, and it made him feel light-headed and dizzy. He followed doctor’s orders to go to the hospital whenever that happens.

After monitoring him, Manziel was released.

Manziel continues to evaluate options for playing football in 2018 or 2019. Absent an invitation to join an NFL team, he can sign with the CFL (a two-year commitment) or wait for the Alliance of American Football, which debuts next spring.