Multiple pairs of twin brother teammates is an NFL first

AP

The Seahawks made news at the NFL draft when they selected Shaquem Griffin, the twin brother of Seattle’s second-year player Shaquill Griffin. But the Patriots had already beaten them to uniting twin brothers on the same team this offseason.

New England traded for Jason McCourty this offseason, adding him to a team that already had Devin McCourty, and they already had Jacob Hollister, who was on the Patriots’ regular-season roster last year, and his twin brother Cody Hollister, who was on the Patriots’ practice squad last year.

Barring injury, the Griffins and McCourtys are sure to make their respective rosters, which will make them the first pairs of twins to be teammates in an NFL regular season game since Gene and Tom Golsen played for the Louisville Colonels in 1926, according to ESPN.

Some sources also list Earl and Myrl Goodwin on the 1928 Pottsville Maroons as twin brothers who played together, but suffice to say, twins haven’t been teammates in a regular season NFL game in at least 90 years. And it is likely to happen both in Seattle and New England this year.