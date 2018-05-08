NFL denies Mike James’ request to use marijuana as a painkiller

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Free agent running back Mike James has tried and failed to persuade the NFL to allow him to use marijuana as a painkiller.

James told NJ.com that he developed a dependence on prescription painkillers that he took to cope with the aches and pains associated with playing football. His doctor told him that marijuana would be a safer alternative, and he found that it was. Now he’s an advocate for medical marijuana — even as the NFL tells him he’s not allowed to use it and play in the league.

“I am hopeful that I’ll be able to keep playing football,” James said. “It is a game that I love very dearly. I know right now I’m doing something that makes some people uncomfortable, and that I’m going against the establishment to push for a change in the way they look at this medicine. I know there’s a greater purpose here for a lot of guys in this league who I consider family members.”

The NFL and other sports leagues sometimes allow athletes to use otherwise banned substances if they receive therapeutic use exemptions for substances that have legitimate medical uses. But when James applied for a therapeutic use exemption to allow him to use marijuana, the NFL turned him down. Although James is not currently under contract to an NFL team, free agents remain subject to the league’s random drug testing.

James, a 2013 sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers who also has played for the Lions, may be done playing in the NFL, as he was mostly a fringe player. But he hopes to help his fellow football players by speaking out and urging the NFL to consider giving players more options to deal with pain.

  3. Medical marijuana doesn’t get you high but there may still be reasons for banning it. For example, it may have other side effects that haven’t been adequately studied yet. I also wonder if drug testing could tell the difference between medical marijuana and Cheech and Chong marijuana. If you get the okay to take medical marijuana, can you also get high as often as you want?

  7. Considering the narcotics that team doctors will hand out and shoot these guys up with, keeping a ban on marijuana seems absurd.

  8. JoeToronto you do realize painkillers are awful on your body. These “medicines” are designed to keep you dependent. Weed works and doesn’t have the harmful side effects. Get your head out of the sand, things change, and the pharmaceutical companies are the enemy. Not a plant.

  9. After the NFL gets sued they will have to allow medical cannabis
    but they will be able to claim that at least tried to stop it.

    Hypocrites.

  10. This is an outdated rule that needs to be removed. If it helps pkayers deal with pain, its a heck of a lot safer than most prescription pain killers.

  11. It’s time to decriminalize marijuana nationwide. It’s to a point where it’s impossible to ignore the potential money it could bring in. Not to mention the money wasted dragging people through the criminal justice system/incarceration for crimes that involve a plant. Michigan is on track to be the 10th state to legalize, the other 80% of states need to follow suit sooner than later.

  12. The NFL should authorize CBD treatments that don’t have any THC in them. Players would still need to verify which items do and don’t have THC in them so they’ve much would have some slight risk.

  13. The NFL makes yet another poor and unpopular decision.

    Gee, I wonder why ratings continue to tumble? It’s just so confusing. Cheating owners, Goodell cheating and being caught over and over, rule changes galore like no one has ever seen in sports history, over-saturation, international greed, etc.

  14. Roger Tallant says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:01 am
    JoeToronto you do realize painkillers are awful on your body. These “medicines” are designed to keep you dependent. Weed works and doesn’t have the harmful side effects. Get your head out of the sand, things change, and the pharmaceutical companies are the enemy. Not a plant.

    ——————-

    Leave poor Joe alone. He’s doing the best he can taking night classes after the shift at 7-11.

  15. “Medical marijuana doesn’t get you high but there may still be reasons for banning it. ”

    Medical Marijuana does indeed get you high. NFL athletes aren’t allowed to smoke pot because Bud and Coors pay the NFL way too much money to advertise their far more dangerous and less useful products.

  16. Stop voting for politicians and Twitter narcissists who consistently vote against legalization and continue to classify it as a Class 1 narcotic.

  17. As a retired ‘inner city’ cop, spending money on chasing pot smokers is the biggest waste of taxpayers money of all time. (misdemeanor if seen in public, pass a joint and technically it’s a ‘sale’). Not technically but common sense wise, it’s a waste of my time, so as long as you didn’t blow it in my face, I tended to more pressing issues.

    I know medical marijuana works, as per numerous family members. But BIG pharmacy (which runs too much of this country) can’t make money off it so I would imagine they spend zillions on lobbying against it.

    It’s okay to put some pill in your mouth that makes you dependant versus something that is part of nature that has NO side effects when tHE THC is removed.

    We have a national pain killer epidemic but let’s let big pharmacy have it their way and let the government make sure those who really do need the opioids have to run through hoops to get them.

    PS: The cartels have the largest pot farms in America, all on government land. So let the money flow out of the country instead of taxing it and getting rid of a part of the cartels.

  18. Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?

  19. As someone who is in active recovery for the exact same substances that Mike James was hooked on, procured in the same fashion (i.e. from my doctor for degenerative disc disease) I long for the day i can use a harmless plant to treat my pain and also withdrawal from the opiates our doctors hooked us on. Good for Mike James on standing up for what is right. When i lived in Los Angeles I successfully treated my back pain using marijuana. Now that i live in Indiana, i have only one addictive option and it sucks. NFL players and regular folks like me who suffer from terrible, chronic pain deserve OPTIONS not addictions.

  20. exinsidetrader says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:56 am
    Pharmaceutical companies buy commercials on NFL broadcasts. Always follow the money with the NFL when trying to understand a decision.

    ————————-

    Correct.

    And, Trumpy is going to have a war on opioids, even though NJ based Purdue Biopharma over-produces oxies which is the main problem with the “opioid crisis”.

    Absolutely hilarious hypocrisy.

    Trump hopes people don’t do their homework just like Goodell hopes that is the case with his framejobs or ignoring outright cheating by some franchises.

  21. cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:09 am
    Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?

    ———————

    Oh god. How are psychedelics the discussion? Learn about what the drugs are before running your mouth.

  22. truthsayer317 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:10 am
    As someone who is in active recovery for the exact same substances that Mike James was hooked on, procured in the same fashion (i.e. from my doctor for degenerative disc disease) I long for the day i can use a harmless plant to treat my pain and also withdrawal from the opiates our doctors hooked us on. Good for Mike James on standing up for what is right. When i lived in Los Angeles I successfully treated my back pain using marijuana. Now that i live in Indiana, i have only one addictive option and it sucks. NFL players and regular folks like me who suffer from terrible, chronic pain deserve OPTIONS not addictions.

    ——————-

    Yikes. Sorry about your status living in Indiana. What a god awful place.

  23. If you are uncomfortable with marijuana — beyond your children’s ability to get it — I feel bad for you. Grow up, and educate yourself.

  24. cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:09 am
    Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?

    —————-

    Actually, yes. It’s not their job to enforce federal law. Just don’t worry about it, period. What made it their concern anyway?

  25. Eugene Monroe tried the same thing, couldn’t find work after. He has a MUUCCCCHHH more realistic “collusion” case than those other guys.

  26. The logical statement from the NFL would be this:

    “Our players are held to the same laws in the states they live in, like every other citizen. We are working on formulating a change in our policy, but at this time, we have no further position on the subject.”

    This would mean every player in the states where it is legal, continue on and are not punished if testing positive.

    Michigan is about to go legal next, and it’s only a matter of time where the vast majority of states see the financial boost, reduction in crime, more efficiency in law enforcement/reduction in wasted cost, and happier constituents in general, no pun intended.

    The financial gains alone are why states are going legal left and right. You’ve have to be a buffoon to not see the economic benefits. It’s like a whole new stream of revenue out of thin air, which can keep taxes down, and actually be used to help other elements of our society.

  27. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:50 am
    Medical marijuana doesn’t get you high
    ———–

    LOL you wanna BET?

    But that’s not the point, nor has it ever been when trying to control the distribution and profit of a PLANT that isn’t a “drug”, in this case.

  28. Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?
    —————————-
    Absolutely correct. The NFL has no choice but ban it.
    Consider this scenario: The NFL legalizes it. The Eagles and Patriots are playing in the SB in Dallas. The night before the game at 10 o’clock, Texas and DEA cops raid the Eagles’ hotel based on multiple anonymous tips that there is drug use going on there. Six or eight players are arrested for possession and paraphernalia. After a couple hours of investigation, the team is allowed to go to bed, excepting the arrested players, who are hauled off for booking. They are released at noon the next day(Sunday) after getting no sleep.

    Does anyone here think any NFL team (used these two because they were in it last year only) would not use whatever means necessary to win the SB? How about their fans, would they do it to insure their teams win? Absolutely to both questions.

  30. tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:14 am
    Absolutely hilarious hypocrisy.

    Trump hopes people don’t do their homework just like Goodell hopes that is the case with his framejobs or ignoring outright cheating by some franchises.
    $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
    Roger has ignored so much cheating from NE, it’s worse than a private email server.

  31. Marijuana is not good for you. Anyone who tries to perpetuate that ridiculous narrative is probably some lifeless dork who lives in their mother’s basement. I’m not saying there aren’t good uses for it, but it is NOT “good for you.”

  32. joetoronto says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:47 am
    Ya, because it HAS to be weed to control the pain.

    SMH.

    ____________________________________________

    It’s almost like he tried, used, and built a dependency on opioid painkillers, or did you just scroll down to comment without reading? Can you even read?

  33. .
    One aspect of the marijuana controversy that is rarely discussed is the large number of people who use it as a sleep aid. These folks are not criminals in the true sense of the word. They are teachers, accountants and foodservice workers just trying to get a good night’s sleep.
    .

  35. I’ll be the first to say the Marijuana should be legalized and it should be used medically to treatment physical ailments and anxiety related issues. But we still have to acknowledge that there is a risk for addiction and and long term side effects. THC mimics endocannabinoids which are naturally produced inside of our brains. When we alter the natural production of anything, its a risk for long term issues. Still, marijuana is considerably safer than many (most?) prescription meds that are legal and easily obtained. The biggest problem facing marijuana legalization is that neither side will concede that the other side has some legitimate points.

  36. I am totally fine with marajauna. Everyone on this comment string is missing the point. Until it is legal federally how can you expect the NFL to let someone use it? Their hands are tied as it is an illeglal drug federally. I am not sure why that is so hard to grasp? The NFL cant approve use of an illegal drug. Only fed gov can and no president or red or blue side of the gov has done so. Blame gov not NFL.

  37. How many people die every year due to opioid addiction? More then the entirety of the Vietnam War. More then breast cancer.

    It’s and epidemic and rising faster and faster. Almost like an Opium war against the American public. Makes you think when you wonder why did our and the U.K. troops guard poppy cultivation and processing areas in Afghan? Hmmmm

    The NFL is just one of a long list of entities on the wrong side of the issue.

    Just remember those opioids were marketed as non-addictive and then less addictive. Doctors never bothered to check to see if the claims were true. They assumed these pharmaceutical companies were telling the truth and started handing them out like candy.

    Doctors can get perks for constantly using their patients as guinea pigs for whatever lines their pockets the most. Many do.

    Their patients go from opioids to heroin. Sometimes spiked with fentanyl. Fentanyl, a substance that if someone left a few specks of dust of it on a railing on a flight of stairs and you happened to simply touch and absorb it, you’re dead.

    NFL and doctors as a whole need to look to alternatives, meanwhile our gov’t needs to take steps not to support this epidemic.

    It makes you wonder, from the NFL perspective, if they don’t want to change because it would acknowledge their role in creating addictions in many of its former players for decades.

    The NFL IS part of this problem and decisions like this just make them look worse.

  39. joetoronto says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Ya, because it HAS to be weed to control the pain.

    SMH.
    ———————————————–

    Ya, because opioids have worked out so much better.

    SMH.

  40. @Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:50 am
    Medical marijuana doesn’t get you high……If you get the okay to take medical marijuana, can you also get high as often as you want?
    =====================================================================================

    What????

  41. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:30 am
    Marijuana is not good for you. Anyone who tries to perpetuate that ridiculous narrative is probably some lifeless dork who lives in their mother’s basement. I’m not saying there aren’t good uses for it, but it is NOT “good for you.”

    ——————–

    I hope you are for banning liquor as well because that isn’t good for you either. Fact is if you are in a lot of pain a little marijuana is good for you. Won’t cure you but it will make life a little better. I don’t live in my parents basement and pulled in well over $200K last year.

  42. Opiods are much worse, but still the NFL cannot allow marijuana while its against the federal law.

    Can they just prohibit it, but stop testing for it?

