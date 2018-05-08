Panthers claim running back Elijah Hood off waivers

Getty Images

For the second day in a row, the Panthers added a running back.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers claimed running back Elijah Hood off waivers from the Raiders.

The 2017 seventh-round pick was a prep star in Charlotte before his career at the University of North Carolina. He spent most of last season on the Raiders practice squad.

The Panthers also added C.J. Anderson yesterday, giving them an established back to work with Christian McCaffrey after they failed to find a complement in the draft.