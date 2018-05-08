Phil Simms: Giants in win-now mode

Getty Images

The Giants could have drafted Sam Darnold, Josh Allen or Josh Rosen as Eli Manning‘s heir apparent. But the plan for a young quarterback would have entailed at least a year sitting and watching.

Instead, with the No. 2 overall pick, the Giants selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who will help now.

“They’ve made it abundantly clear from the word go, as soon as this past season ended, what they’re going to try to do,” said former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, now a CBS analyst, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “Keep the team together, fix it up a little, let Eli be the quarterback and try to win this year. This is not ‘we drafted Saquon to win and get in the playoffs in three years.’ It’s about this year. They put a lot of pressure on themselves. I understand what they’re doing.”

Simms said he believes Manning, at 37, has good years left in him. Therefore, the Giants didn’t need to draft Manning’s replacement yet.

“Thirty-seven? Big deal,” Simms said. “I was 38 and went to the Pro Bowl [in his final year of 1993].”

Simms expects the Giants “to be a lot better this year than they were last year.” Of course, it’s hard to be much worse than the Giants were last season.