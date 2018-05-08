Report: Suspended Saint Mark Ingram wants a new contract

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for four games for violating the league’s PED policy, which is a curious time to ask for a pay raise. But that’s apparently what Ingram is doing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Ingram wants a new contract and will not participate in any of the Saints’ voluntary offseason work. Rapoport also suggested the Saints may have talked about trading Ingram.

Realistically, there’s no way the Saints are going to give Ingram a raise after he just got suspended. Ingram has one more year on his contract, with a base salary of $4 million, which will now be a little over $3 million because he’ll lose four weeks’ pay with the suspension.

The emergence of Alvin Kamara makes Ingram less important to the Saints’ offense. Ingram will turn 29 this year, and the Saints are likely to let him play out his contract and test free agency next year. That’s when he’ll find out if he’s worth more money than the Saints are paying him.