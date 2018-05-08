Rethinking Roethlisberger’s rant

May 8, 2018
All things considered, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger shouldn’t have been quite so candid regarding his reaction to the team’s decision to spend a mid-level draft pick on another quarterback for a second straight season. After further consideration, however, there are certain aspects of Roethlisberger’s rant that merit a measure of respect.

First, he’s not playing games or beating around the bush, like a plead-the-fifth-ing future Hall of Famer who wouldn’t give a direct answer to the very specific and precise question of whether he feels appreciated. Roethlisberger has a concern, and if he’s not going to keep it to himself, he may as well put all cards on the table.

Second, Roethlisberger knows that he has only so many bites at the apple to win a third Super Bowl. So if the team has clear needs at other positions along with a pair of backup quarterbacks, why draft another? And if the answer is, “Because you keep talking about quitting,” the reality is that Roethlisbeger’s retirement rumblings came from being fed up with former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley. The moment Haley left, Roethlisberger started talking about playing at least three more years. The Steelers presumably understand the connection between Ben thinking about walking away and making Haley run, but they nevertheless used a third-round pick on another potential replacement.

Third, Roethlisberger could have created an even bigger issue by making noise about his contract, but he didn’t. His interview with 93.7 The Fan came a day after the Falcons gave quarterback Matt Ryan a deal worth $30 million per year in new money. Roethlisberger currently averages $21.85 million annually. For the same reasons that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($22 million) and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ($21.9 million) should feel underpaid, Roethlisberger should, too. But Roethlisberger expressed no concern or discontent of any kind about a contract that now puts him much farther from the top of the market than his performance would merit.

So, basically, after having some more time to think this thing through (the video from Monday’s PFT Live is attached), Ben’s comments while still not the most brilliant thing he’s ever done actually make some sense. And his words definitely strip away any sense of mystery and confusion like what Tom Brady has brought to the Patriots, with a nagging sense that something is wrong and a chronic failure to say what it is.

  2. I can’t believe Little Ben is still whining about Mason Rudolph. How much attention does he need? He had his chance to go to the Superbowl but instead, he let the Jaguars clown stomp him. And blaming it on Haley is just sad. Haley wasn’t out there throwing picks. Ben should be glad his team faced the two worst Superbowl teams in history and managed to squeak by both times. Since then, he’s been Tebowed, Flaccoed, Manninghandled, Bradied, and now Bortled. Give it up and quit complaining.

  7. Unless the quarterback “market” is an actual physical place — say, a marketplace — then Ben is no “farther” from it than he was before Ryan’s new contract.

  8. let’s face it. he’s kind of a jerk

    at least he talks in his own voice now, instead of the way he did at first, if y’all know what i mean?

  10. I hate when it’s framed that these guys are “underpaid.” Perhaps relative to only a few others that have the same rare job or to team cap space but to say “underpaid” and then quote someone’s salary in parenthesis of $22 million is just gross. There has to be another way to describe this situation without framing it like these QBs are feeding their families ramen noodles.

    And that’s another thing. When someone makes the argument during a contract dispute that he has to “feed his family” (Hello TO) on a “measly” NFL salary. Please!

  11. I rethought it and came up with the same conclusion. He’s a delusional cry baby. It’s so simple, you threatened to retire just one year ago and then get mad when they draft your replacement? Real team first guy right there.

  12. 2018 script from HC: QB, your are just that, the QB. OC is in charge, and what he says goes! Questions, of course, are ok, but ALWAYS remember OC rules. Got that? Of course, this needed to be executed a few years ago, but, oh well. You may agree that the longer it went unsaid, the mouthier the QB got.

  13. Ben has never been known for his thinking. Generally, I’d say as long as a team has star QB, they should be going all-in every year to win. Worry about finding the next QB after the star is done. Steelers have said they rated Rudolph very high. I think in the third, they decided the value was too good, even though they didn’t have a need at the position, that grabbed Rudolph, and I get the decision.

  14. The Patriots and Brady don’t need to tell the media exactly what is going on.

    Roethlisberger obviously felt he did.

    The second is far more dysfunctional than the first from a team perspective.

  15. “confusion like what Tom Brady has brought to the Patriots, with a nagging sense that something is wrong and a chronic failure to say what it is.”
    ——————————

    MEDIA-DRIVEN STORYLINE ONLY. Patriots are still doing what they normally do.

    As for the “plead-the-fifth-ing future Hall of Famer who wouldn’t give a direct answer to the very specific and precise question of whether he feels appreciated”, Brady NEVER talks about what other people think or feel. He tells them to ask the person instead.

  16. First, he’s not playing games or beating around the bush, like a plead-the-fifth-ing future Hall of Famer who wouldn’t give a direct answer to the very specific and precise question of whether he feels appreciated. Roethlisberger has a concern, and if he’s not going to keep it to himself, he may as well put all cards on the table.

    not even a veiled swipe at Brady.. why can’t you arse holes just write a sports story instead of all the personal comments… you probably are as bad a Rothelsberger but you thought more about weiners than tacos

  17. he has no reason to complain… he spent a week on PFT threatening to retire… so let him.. now the Steelers protected themselves and he is crying

  18. Young male lions chase out the old, if they can pull it off. The old resist until they can’t do it anymore. Old as the song itself. Seems like an American Football quarterbacks’ room is the perfect spot for such jungle politics. I don’t like Ben, but I don’t begrudge him a thing for what he says into the mike. It’s refreshing that he’s unedited about what’s really going on.

  19. With Todd Haley gone I can’t see how they are a better team.

    We know Tomlin is not calling the offense and if they leave it up to Ben he is going to throw the deep ball more often than not.

  20. Favre threatened to retire for a few years in a row to try and get the Packers to sign some free agents and draft for the now instead of the future and “go for it all” while he still had some years left and he was crucified here and in other media.
    Ben wants another title before he is done as well. I totally understand.

  21. And if Ben had “a concern”, then take it up with the people that matter. Talk to your coach, GM or owner. Yapping to the media is not the way to go as it’s pointless and unproductive. Or worse, it causes a year-long distraction on your teammates.

  22. If these guys don’t want to feel underpaid they should opt for shorter term contracts…but they would get a smaller signing bonus.

  23. “And [Ben’s] words definitely strip away any sense of mystery and confusion like what Tom Brady has brought to the Patriots, with a nagging sense that something is wrong and a chronic failure to say what it is.”
    ————————
    Yes Florio, good ol’ Ben airs out his dysfunctional selfish whining which is nothing but a healthy sign for the Steelers, while Brady’s silence except for a crappy joke about not wanting to launder it all in public proves there’s a chronic problem within Pats, rotting them to the core. Got it.

  24. Well gee, why don’t we just put all these overpaid starting QB’s on a fixed minimum wage that keeps pace with inflation. How about making them like union workers. Every starting QB gets $30 million plus a year. That way they don’t really have to prove anything just that they are a starting QB!!! As if they haven’t already been paid loads of millions and many haven’t even won a damn playoff game! One wrong does not make the next overpayment right!!! It in facts makes it a bad payment system much like the old rookie contract that just paid the draft picks the top dollar even though they had not played a down in the NFL. That was stupid and so is this “starting QB salary”. If I were a player at another position I would be highly pissed. Because we all know without superior talent ALL AROUND THEM (QB’S) they can’t win a SB, let alone a playoff game!!! Share the rookie savings with ALL OF THE STARTERS!!! Ben has no reason to complain about salary! BEN ROETHLESBERGER HAS EARNED OVER $170 MILLION DOLLARS in his career through 2017!!! With more on the way!

  26. I’m guessing Brett Favre would have preferred the Packers take someone from another position in the first round in 2005 rather than Aaron Rodgers, but sometimes you have to take a long-term view when value falls to you. The Steelers probably have a high opinion of Rudolph and didn’t want to pass up the value when he was there in the third round.

  27. I don’t see the big deal. Favre and Rogers both said the same thing and had/have no interest in going out of their way to help the person that might replace them.

