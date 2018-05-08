Running back Terrance West visits the Eagles

Getty Images

Free agent Terrance West visited the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

West, 27, played 27 games for the Ravens over the past three seasons, including the first five of last season before a quadriceps injury.

Alex Collins became the lead back in West’s absence last season, making West an inactive on game day. The Ravens did not re-sign him after the season.

West’s best season came in 2016 when he started 13 of the 16 games he played. He rushed for 774 yards and five touchdowns. He has 1,816 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in his career, having spent time with Cleveland, Tennessee and Baltimore.