Saints waive Sae Tautu, sign Taylor Stallworth

The Saints waived linebacker Sae Tautu and officially signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.

Tautu will attend the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis if he clears waivers, Herbie Teope of NFL Media reports.

Tautu, 25, signed a futures contract with the team in January. He originally arrived in New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of BYU last May.

The Saints waived him with an injury designation in the preseason.

Stallworth started 31 career games at South Carolina, including all 26 his final two seasons. He made 71 tackles combined his final two season, with 5.5 tackles for loss and 12 hurries.