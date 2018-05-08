Scott Zolak shares some insights about a strange New England offseason

AP

There’s something different about the 2018 offseason for the New England Patriots. While the question of whether that means a different 2018 regular season remains to be seen, things definitely are different for now.

So what’s happening and why is it happening? Scott Zolak of the Patriots Radio Network and 98.5 The Sports Hub joined Tuesday’s PFT Live to discuss the situation. If you missed it, you’re in luck; the video is attached.

Zolak suggests that there continues to be lingering frustration and confusion arising from the Malcolm Butler benching. Zolak also addresses the question of whether a new contract would make Brady feel more appreciated than he currently does.

For the full interview, click the thing in the thing. And tune in weekdays to NBC Sports Radio from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET for PFT Live, including a two-hour simulcast from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET.