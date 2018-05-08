Seventh-round QB Alex McGough making positive impression with Seahawks

AP

Alex McGough became just the second quarterback drafted by the Seahawks under head coach Pete Carroll and John Schneider since they took over the front office operations in Seattle in 2010. And just like Russell Wilson managed to do in his rookie mini-camp showing in 2012, McGough turned heads over the weekend with the Seahawks.

“The surprise of the day was Alex,” Carroll said on Friday. “I thought Alex did a very nice job. He showed really good arm strength. We know that he’s very mobile. … He got chased a lot last year on film so we know that he can move around and make things happen. But he had really good arm strength and he threw the ball really accurately today for his first time out. Get him under center was a little change for him but he had an impressive first day so we’re pleased to see that.”

While Carroll didn’t declare McGough in the competition to start like he did following Wilson’s first mini-camp six years ago, he will absolutely compete to serve as Wilson’s backup this season. Seattle received a glowing recommendation about McGough for Butch Davis, Florida International’s head coach. He completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,798 yards last season with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

“He can throw all the passes,” Carroll said. “He’s got a big arm. He moves real well. We’ve seen him move a ton in college. I was really anxious to see him in the pocket more because he was so in and out with all the pressure he had to deal with. I thought he was very positive. We’re excited about it. I don’t see any restrictions in the types of things we can do looking at his first few days.”

McGough will compete with Austin Davis and Stephen Morris for the backup job to Wilson.