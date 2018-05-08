Theo Riddick on Lions’ new running back additions: I love it

Getty Images

The Lions moved up to select Kerryon Johnson in the second round after signing LeGarrette Blount in free agency. Detroit is trying to improve the league’s worst rushing offense from a year ago, and returning running back Theo Riddick welcomes the competition . . . and the help.

“I love it,” Riddick said, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “I love competition. That’s why you play the game. I think we all do.”

Riddick said Reggie Bush and Joique Bell welcomed him as a sixth-round pick in 2013, and he plans to pay it forward by mentoring Johnson.

“It definitely helped me help others, especially younger guys, and try to lead and help them make the team and gain knowledge about the game,” Riddick said. “I put my teammates first. I was always taught that as a player and as a young kid and I continue to put that out.”

Riddick also is ready to learn from Blount, believing the three-time Super Bowl winner can teach him a thing or two.

“He’s been to a few Super Bowls and has won a few,” Riddick said. “He’s just coming off winning the Super Bowl, so that’s a lot of experience. I’m just open and want to learn from him.”

Riddick rushed for 286 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries last season and caught 53 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns.