Vikings to turn off new facility lights at night after neighborhood complaints

Getty Images

The new practice facility for the Minnesota Vikings has had some unintended consequences.

According to Erin Adler of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, illuminated signage on the outside of the team’s new headquarters in Eagan, Minn. had drawn complaints from the surrounding neighborhood. As a compromise, the team agreed to turn off the lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The lights will remain on an additional hour on nights with team events.

“We listened to the community,” said Lester Bagley, the Vikings’ executive vice president of public affairs. “We’d like to be collaborative and compromise.”

The Vikings moved into the facility in March after leaving their long-time home in Eden Prairie. “Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center / Home of the Minnesota Vikings” and a team logo were lit up on the outside of the building, which drew the ire of neighbors at night.

The change by the Vikings has seemingly alleviated any concerns from the residents.

“If I wake up in the middle of the night now I won’t see the lights,” neighbor Nancy Commerford said. “Having them compromise like this makes my day.”

It’s the second time in recent years that a new Vikings facility has had some unintended consequences.

Large windows on the outside of U.S. Bank Stadium were found to be a massive danger to bird populations in Minneapolis as they would be killed while colliding with the windows.