Bengals receiver A.J. Green says John Ross has his confidence back

It’s safe to say that John Ross‘ rookie year didn’t go the way he, or the Cincinnati Bengals, had envisioned when he was selected with the ninth overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft.

Ross appeared in just three games and didn’t make a single catch last season for the Bengals as injuries played a role. He had just one carry for 12 yards and lost a fumble as well in his limited action.

However, the Bengals still have optimism that Ross will find his footing better in year two. One of those pieces that believes Ross will make a stride forward is A.J. Green.

“He’s got his confidence back,” Green said of Ross, via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News. “The way he’s working this offseason is unbelievable. He’s healthy and explosive again.”

Ross battled injuries during his time in college at the University of Washington as well. But once he was fully healthy as a senior, Ross shined. He caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns, which helped make him a top ten pick last season.

Ross certainly wouldn’t be the only player to scuffle through a rookie season to make a leap in subsequent years. Being healthy again and feeling comfortable could go a long way to making those strides in 2018.