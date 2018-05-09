Broncos veterans fine with passing their knowledge to younger teammates

Getty Images

The reality of life in the NFL as a veteran player is that there is always a younger player that is trying to take your job.

But if you want to have success as a team, players must learn how to coexist and find a way to maximize their talents collectively even if it may come at the expense of a player’s personal job security. However, the Denver Broncos seem far more open to working with and teaching their younger counterparts than Ben Roethlisberger is with his new rookie backup Mason Rudolph.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Athletic, Darian Stewart, Chris Harris, Von Miller, Emmanuel Sanders and others have made a point of working with their fellow teammates in effort to bring them along as quickly as possible.

“I’m going to teach those guys everything that I know. That’s my job,” Sanders said. “You see a lot of these cats, when they get up in age, they kind of shy away from the rookies. I will never, ever be that type of receiver that says, ‘No, I’m not going to teach this guy.’ I’m going to teach you everything that I can possibly do.

Harris has organized offseason workouts in Texas for the defensive backs. Miller will hold another “pass-rush summit” this offseason.

The Broncos lost some of that cohesion between its veterans and younger players last season, per Jhabvala, with in-fighting and resentment between the two groups. The hope is they can recapture the formula that helped lead them to a Super Bowl title three years ago.

“If you want to win, you’re going to help your young guys,” Stewart said. “That’s how I look at it. I’m always willing to help any way I can with those guys and give them any information I can. It doesn’t do me any good holding anything back because we won’t get better as a team. I think me helping them as much as I can, as well as the coaches, that’s going to make us that much better.”