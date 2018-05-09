Graham Glasgow ready to play anywhere Lions want

Getty Images

The Lions used their first-round pick on Frank Ragnow, who played both center and guard during his time at the University of Arkansas and that makes him similar to their most dependable offensive lineman from last season.

Graham Glasgow has started games at left guard and center in each of his first two seasons and is coming off a season that saw him play every offensive snap for Detroit. Where he’ll be in 2018 will be decided over OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason, but Glasgow says he’ll be happy because he just considers himself an “interior offensive lineman.”

“I’ll be left guard, I’ll play center, I’ll play whatever they ask me to do,” Glasgow said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I just want to be able to help the team and make sure whatever position that is that I’ll be able to do it.”

Glasgow’s versatility proved useful to the Lions the last two seasons while former center Travis Swanson dealt with injuries. It would be even better if he could stay put at one spot while Ragnow does the same to give Detroit consistency from start to finish in 2018.