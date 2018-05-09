Packers lose another scout, this time to the Jets

Getty Images

The Packers have had a deep bench in the personnel department in the past, but some of that is scattering now.

According to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Packers scout Alonzo Dotson is taking a job in the Jets scouting department.

It has been an offseason of change for the Packers front office, beginning with new General Manager Brian Gutekunst taking over for longtime G.M. Ted Thompson.

Then former Packers employee John Dorsey took Alonzo Highsmith and Eliot Wolf with him to Cleveland.

Changes in NFL personnel departments are the norm this time of year, with employees shuffling after the draft.