Wednesday morning one-liners

Buffalo’s Marshall Newhouse is playing for his fifth offensive line coach.

Not many people outside Miami are high on the Dolphins this year.

Patriots DB Jason McCourty is excited to have a brother for a teammate.

Phil Simms is telling the Jets to start Sam Darnold right away.

Ex-Ravens RB Terrance West is still looking to sign somewhere.

Rookie camp provided an early look at Bengals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin’s system.

How long will it take for Baker Mayfield to win the Browns’ starting job?

The Steelers see Jaylen Samuels as a Swiss army knife.

The Texans are excited about Christian Covington‘s return.

There are high expectations for Colts rookie Quenton Nelson.

Calais Campbell is ready to mentor a rookie in Jacksonville.

Former Titans S Michael Griffin says he’s “at ease” after retiring.

Darian Stewart says Denver should have a Top 5 defense in every major category.

Chiefs rookie CB Tremon Smith had a good day.

Chargers GM Tom Telesco says Derwin James was a lot higher on the draft board than where the Chargers got him.

Here’s a look at some Raiders who should do well in fantasy football.

Cowboys OT Connor Williams‘ college coach thinks he’s the right fit in Dallas.

Penn State coach James Franklin says the Giants were trying to keep their interest in Saquon Barkley a secret.

If you care what Chris Long thinks of John Lennon, the Philly media will fill you in.

How will Da'Ron Payne fit in Washington’s defense?

Former Bears K Kevin Butler got his degree.

The Lions are looking like an 8-8 team.

Packers TE Emanuel Byrd discussed his rough childhood, losing his mother at age 6 and the aunt who raised him in high school.

Here’s a look at rookie WR Jake Wieneke, who signed with the Vikings after going undrafted out of South Dakota State.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan thinks Atlanta can be as good a team as he’s been on this year.

Elijah Hood is heading home to Carolina.

The Saints will have an interesting competition at running back.

Here are some position battles to watch in Tampa.

Does anyone actually take Kurt Warner’s claim that he might have played this year seriously?

Wade Phillips is looking forward to his second year running the Rams’ defense.

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid remain teammates even as they don’t have a team.

Las Vegas is expecting a decline from the Seahawks.