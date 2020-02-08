Charles Barkley takes aim at the Browns

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2020, 10:56 AM EST
Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns, underachievers in 2019, are getting blowback within the NFL — and beyond.

Charles Barkley, one of the leading NBA analysts, fired shots at the Browns during a recent edition of the NBA on TNT pregame show.

“I picked the Sixers to get to the Finals,” Barkley said, via Joey Morona of Cleveland.com. “I think they are the softest, mentally weakest team that had a bunch of talent. They are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA. They got a lot of talent, and they talk the talk, and that’s it. . . .

“One of our bosses. . . he had me on the Cleveland Browns bandwagon. They came out telling everybody how good they were going to be and then they got punched in the mouth in Game One and got punched for the rest of the season. The Philadelphia 76ers, my preseason pick to get to the Finals, they just talk.”

In fairness to the Browns, most of the talk was external. That said, the Browns did a bad job of reeling in expectations set be outsiders. And they did a bad job of living up to that high bar.

This year, the bar will be much lower. Which will make it easier for the Browns, who have plenty of talent, to be perceived as a success, even if they stretch to 18 their number of consecutive seasons with no playoff appearances.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Charles Barkley takes aim at the Browns

  2. It’s funny how many mock R Wilson for his positive attitude and mental toughness.

    More fourth quarter wins this year in the NFL.

    The mental aspect is more important than everything else.

    A good player who is willing to work hard and hang tough is better than a great player who isn’t.

  4. I’m not so sure the bar is lower. The consensus is they should do better with the talent they have, which means winning more games. But their division will get a lot tougher next season. The Ravens will still be a juggernaut, the Steelers will have their star players healthy again, and the Bengals will likely have the #1 QB in the draft.

    The Browns’ most likely advantage would have been a year of experience under their belts, but now that’s out the window with a new coaching staff (which will presumably be better, but it may take a little time to gel).

  5. In fairness to the Browns, most of the talk was external.

    Really?

    I remember tema talking about being the new patriots and superbowl talking…

  6. If I were the Browns I would bring in caliber competition at the QB position via free agency Tom Brady , Cam Newton , Teddy Bridgewater , or Jamies Winston . That a way Baker has to compete for the starting QB job if Baker gets beat out by either of them sit his ass let him hold the clip board , and take notes as well as be groomed by a serious professional QB who plays the game at a high level something Baker hasn’t learned how to do yet .

  12. The bar should always be set very low for the Browns. Barkley is right. They have been so bad for so long it’s hard to picture them as anything else but the Washington Generals.

  15. Don’t kid yourself, the Browns themselves talked plenty about being good. Heck, they were doing a lot of talking during the season previous. And their QB? He doesn’t stop talking. He isn’t that good, and the Browns still stink.

  16. directdriver says:
    February 8, 2020 at 11:28 am
    And Belichick was the last coach who lead the Browns to a playoff win… and then they fired him!
    ————-
    When will you kids stop making up stuff about events that happened before you born? That is not what happened. And you’re not even close.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!