Charles Barkley takes aim at the Browns

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns, underachievers in 2019, are getting blowback within the NFL — and beyond.

Charles Barkley, one of the leading NBA analysts, fired shots at the Browns during a recent edition of the NBA on TNT pregame show.

“I picked the Sixers to get to the Finals,” Barkley said, via Joey Morona of Cleveland.com. “I think they are the softest, mentally weakest team that had a bunch of talent. They are the Cleveland Browns of the NBA. They got a lot of talent, and they talk the talk, and that’s it. . . .

“One of our bosses. . . he had me on the Cleveland Browns bandwagon. They came out telling everybody how good they were going to be and then they got punched in the mouth in Game One and got punched for the rest of the season. The Philadelphia 76ers, my preseason pick to get to the Finals, they just talk.”

In fairness to the Browns, most of the talk was external. That said, the Browns did a bad job of reeling in expectations set be outsiders. And they did a bad job of living up to that high bar.

This year, the bar will be much lower. Which will make it easier for the Browns, who have plenty of talent, to be perceived as a success, even if they stretch to 18 their number of consecutive seasons with no playoff appearances.