Despite pace-of-play rules, first XFL game goes over three hours

One of the selling points of the new XFL is that its rules would result in a faster pace of play and shorter games. Through one game, it didn’t quite work out that way.

Some of the pace of play rules, including fewer clock stoppages and a shorter play clock, were noteworthy, but the first XFL game, between the DC Defenders and Seattle Dragons, still lasted more than three hours.

The XFL had said it expected its games to last about 2 hours, 45 minutes, and wanted today’s first game, which started at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, to be over before the second game, which began at 5 p.m. ET on FOX. Instead, the game ran long and for a few minutes, the XFL was competing with itself on ABC and FOX.

NFL games compete with each other every Sunday afternoon, but the NFL is an established institution and fans firmly grasp the schedule. The XFL doesn’t have enough fans to afford to have one game cannibalize the viewership from another.

So expect the XFL to do what it can to pick up the pace after today.

52 responses to “Despite pace-of-play rules, first XFL game goes over three hours

  1. Can’t wait to see Matt McGloin tear it up for New York tomorrow, I’ve been a diehard Guardians fan since way back in 2019

  2. In general the reviews seem to be positive on Twitter.

    In terms of the product on the field I would rank it behind the AAF. The pace of play is slower and there is a ton of holding on the offensive line. The result is that the pass rushers can’t get to the quarterback quickly and you don’t see as much action.

    They also got rid of the onside punt which was one of the more entertaining plays from the original XFL.

    Big pass rushes, lots of turnovers, big broken plays, and overall faster pace of play and shorter game time was what I was hoping for. As things stand it looks more like a tweener, somewhere between college football and NFL.

  4. The Dragons-Defenders game today was a very good game. Lots of big plays, including pick sixes and a blocked punt for a TD. Even though the game went longer than what is desired, it was a good start for the league. Hopefully many millions are watching on TV

    It was a demonstration of why most of those guys are playing there instead of in the NFL.

  11. This game was WAY better than any of the AAF games I watched with players that actually looked like they had talent and belonged on a football field. Cardale Jones looked good. Although he made a couple mistakes, Brandon Silvers showed potential. And Austin Proehl I could definitely see on an NFL roster at some point.

  12. I enjoyed the first game. Players have some real skill compared to the AAF. It was a little slow a few times but heck it was their first game so give them time to smooth things out

  14. Game was entertaining, the kickoff should be used in the NFL, and listening to their reviews was nice. Only stop the clock on first down spots and game will be under 3 no problem.

  15. not football- just like most major sports it has become entertainment and really not about the game itself, it seems a lot of fans can not or do not wish to discern the difference- c’est la vie- not better than hockey or hoops, both of which are flawed as well with their insane officiating issues (esp hoops)- I will watch several games before nixing it, but it just seems kind of jokish to me at the moment, sort of like As the World Turns (Special XFL Unit which would actually be abbr. with slight rearrangement, as SUX!!!) 🙂

  18. Enjoyed the first game and the way it was presented. Zorn vs Chow. The second game is even better. LA vs Hou with Kony Ealy playing for Hou.

  19. Both games have been really good.

    • Announcers were good.

    • The presentation was clean, and it felt like and was presented like Pro Football.

    • Mic’d up Coaches, Refs and Replay Officials is great stuff.

    • Special Teams was meaningful again. It was potentially the change the NFL needs to look in to.

    Overall I was very impressed. Hopefully the XFL gets the support to allow it to progress, because for a 1st impression it looked very polished.

  24. The 25 sec clock has a huge impact because the broadcast doesn’t have time to replay every play. Therefore the broadcasters cant point out every minor mistake the refs make so the people at home (who didn’t notice anything in real time either) cant whine about (insert complaint that probably is wrong here). Love it.

  26. I tried watching it. Not sure what the answer is for the kickoff, but the XFL has not found the answer.

  32. Old Vinny Mac learned quite a bit from the XFL 1.0 failure, the most important being distance the football from the WWE style antics, hand the reigns to Oliver Luck, and complete disappear from the spot light.

  34. Xfl has a paid army of commentors to pump up comments on social media snd sports sites. Nobody wants to watch it. Football season is over and a needed break.

  35. I watched the Seattle game. It wasn’t bad. I’m not sure if it’s going to be extremely popular, but I don’t see a reason why it can’t fill the space up during the NFL off-season.

  36. I liked it. Will watch again. Especially like kickoff rules, and options on points after touchdowns.

  40. Both games took up as much time as an NFL game….so the faster gameplay doesn’t really seem to actually be tangible.

  41. We need a league to challenge the NFL, which is a declining product in almost every way and being run by a very crooked group of owners and commissioner.

    Unfortunately, no matter how good the XFL is, I think it’s just too niche to grab the casual audience it needs to grow and become a true competitor. By the time February rolls around people are tired of football and need a break.

  42. A LOT less gimmicky than the first version of the XFL.

    I felt like I was watching an ACC or PAC 10 football game.

    The production/camera work were great, I liked hearing the refs/ref booth, I liked the sideline interviews, and I liked the program overall.

    The QB play in the first game was really bad though. I didn’t see the 2nd game so I can’t comment.

    I’m gonna watch again, I really liked it overall.

  43. It’s a leagues first ever game and you want to point out it went a little long? Sure there are some things to iron out but really it’s kinda petty, until it becomes a trend

  44. packmanfan says:
    February 8, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Why is a place called Pro Football Talk dissing pro football?

    ————————

    Are you new here? This is a daily occurence.

  45. I’m not surprised the first games ran a bit long, and the talent isn’t as god as the NFL? But what about the really important stuff?
    Tell me about the cheerleaders…..

  47. Watched a couple of minutes to see the crowds and it was as expected. Camera was purposely trying to avoid the empty stands. No one is going to go a game at this time of year.

  49. Nice start to the league. Looking forward to watching more of the games. Once fans build loyalty to teams, this could really work out nicely after the NFL season is over.

  51. Anyone who watched the games and still calls it “garbage” is either lying about watching or isn’t a true football fan. Take your negativity elsewhere.

  52. Loved the part when they live interviewed the o-lineman coming of the field after the fracas and he dropped the f-bomb before they could cut it. Just keep the penalties to a bare minimum and I will watch. NFL has become a yellow flag fest!

