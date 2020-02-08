Does Joe Burrow hope the Bengals don’t draft him?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2020, 12:29 PM EST
The puzzle pieces are piling up. And it’s not all that hard to see what Joe Burrow may be trying to assemble.

Burrow may be thinking about trying to get the Bengals to not draft him — or to get someone else to trade up and get him. And the evidence is becoming more and more clear.

In the aftermath of winning the national championship, Burrow said that he’s happy to play for any team that will pay him to play football. Which presumably includes the Bengals (although owner Mike Brown would surely love to get Burrow to keep playing for free.)

Then came the Super Bowl week shot across the bow from former Bengals No. 1 overall pick Carson Palmer, who went on the record to say the Bengals aren’t trying to win a Super Bowl. (Based on Palmer’s time with the Bengals and with other teams, it’s safe to say he knows.) Palmer’s assessment became more ominous when it quickly came out that Palmer’s brother, Jordan, will be helping get Burrow ready for the draft.

Next, Joe Burrow appeared on The Dan Patrick Show. And Burrow didn’t reiterate his “whoever wants to pay me money to play the game of football, I’ll play for ’em, it doesn’t matter to me” line. Instead, Burrow said this: “You want to go No. 1. But you also want to go to a great organization that is committed to winning. Committed to winning Super Bowls.”

So the brother of Burrow’s private coach, who was a first overall pick of the Bengals, says the Bengals aren’t committed to winning Super Bowls. And then Burrow says that he wants to play for a team that is committed to winning Super Bowls. Sure, there’s nothing to see here.

Earlier this week, former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who is also part of Team Burrow, seemed to encourage the Bengals to take what they can get from the Dolphins, who hold pick No. 5 — and whose owner wants Burrow.

Most recently, Joe Burrow’s dad had a chance to remove all doubt regarding whether Burrow wants the Bengals if the Bengals want Burrow. Instead, Jimmy Burrow simply said, “Not sure where that information is coming from. We are all excited that Joe has put himself in a position to be considered as a possible high draft choice.”

The information is coming from Carson Palmer saying the Bengals aren’t committed to winning a Super Bowl and the hiring of Jordan Palmer and Joe Burrow’s sudden pivot from not being picky to wanting a team that is committed to winning a Super Bowl. And the information will continue to have credibility until Joe Burrow comes out and says, “I want to play for the Bengals, if the Bengals draft me.”

Until then, it’s fair to wonder whether Burrow is hoping that the Bengals don’t trade him, or that the Bengals trade the pick. It’s too early, however, to think that Burrow would stiff arm the Bengals. As Peter King (who covered the Bengals in the 1980s) said earlier this week on PFT Live, Mike Brown would be inclined to dig in and force Burrow to sit out the full year and re-enter the draft in 2021.

Even if Burrow would perhaps like to play for someone other than the Bengals, it could be a stretch to say he’d turn down a fully-guaranteed four-year contract worth more than $36 million, wait a year, and re-enter the process with no guarantee that he’d be the top pick.

So the Bengals have the power here. And if they take Burrow with the intent of keeping, Burrow’s choices are getting paid a lot of money to play football or getting paid nothing to wait a year and hope that things work out differently, with no guarantee that they will.

80 responses to “Does Joe Burrow hope the Bengals don’t draft him?

  1. i see no issues with trading the pick if they have an option in place for quarterback. For the first time in years there are going to be several quality quarterbacks available in free agency and the draft.

    I have no idea who would be best for the Bengals.

    It does appear to me that most free agents want to be starters. There are only so many teams that someone could go to to be starter.

  2. They honestly need to change the Draft There is a reason why certain teams are always in the top 10 in the draft every year or force owners to sell of they cant figure things out.The Game will be much better if there were more competition

  4. Stir That Pot! Makes for good TMZ style news!

    Who cares if it’s true,just throw it out there. As a Dolphins fan I sure hope they are smart enough to not fall for the bait to trade up from 5 they already have a Joe Burrow QB on the roster!

    His name is Josh Rosen!

    The exaggerated view that the Dolphins are in desperate need of a QB is just that.
    Miami’s QB situation is not half bad. They have FAR GREATER NEEDS! Thus they should hold on to every pick they have. And take the best player available every time!

  5. I mentioned this before on this page, and was shot down. I would be willing to bet the Bungles trade that pick. Far too valuable for a team and an owner who are as cheap as chips!

  9. I think it is wrong to project Carson Palmer’s feelings onto Burrow. They are very different people. Maybe Burrow said that about being serious about winning the Super Bowl, because he wanted the Bengals to know that he is serious about winning the Super Bowl.

  11. Out of 32 teams, there are two owners that are their own teams GMs. Dallas and Cincy. What does that say? Jerry Jones is just an egomaniac but I will admit, he has built a pretty good team. There are two types of owners in the NFL, those that want to win and those that want to make money from their team. Mike Brown has made it clear that he is just interested in making money from his team. I can’t for the life of me remember one high end free agent signing with Cincy. The only thing making this situation interesting is that Burrows is from Ohio. Everyone and their brother knows that Burrows will get the crap kicked out of him for next 5 years and then they can even put the tag on him. Look at their division for god’s sake. Best case they get a wild card in the playoffs. You think they are getting thru Baltimore? Pittsburgh? Get real. Burrows should be going to church everyday, lighting a candle and praying that Miami trades up.

  12. As soon as Palmer quit on the Bengals they suddenly became good, going to 5 straight playoffs.
    He showed his heart, or lack thereof, when he quit. Now he wants to save face and point the finger at the Bengals.
    There is a difference between not wanting to win a Superbowl and not knowing how. Brown is stuck in the past but there is a gradual change with the Blackburns gaining more decision-making power. The cheapness of Brown hasn’t shown up in many years. People think Whitworth wasn’t resigned because of money – the Bengals just didn’t believe he could keep playing at a high level. They were wrong. They also let the former OL coach pick the first 2 picks in the draft a few years back and obviously he wasn’t capable.
    Burrow would inherit some great Offensive weapons so, if he is as good as advertised, he will win.

  13. Isn’t it remarkably lazy to keep pushing this ‘the Bengals are cheap’ or ‘the Bengals don’t want to win’ narrative? I actually think the evidence over the last 25-20 years says the opposite: they’ve made some bad decisions, but they’ve consistently rewarded their good players with new and lucrative contracts; they tend to cling to an old philosophy (i.e., Paul Brown’s), but their intent has always been to win. It’s pretty revisionist for Carson Palmer to now, after being made (at the time) the highest paid player in football by them to now say it was all the Bengals’ fault and to take absolutely no responsibility for what happened while he was there. And isn’t that what happens with the draft, where the team picking first usually hasn’t done very well lately? The Chiefs don’t have the first pick this year; on the other hand, the 49ers had the second pick last year and did pretty well. I’m not against trading Burrow if someone makes them a once-in-a lifetime offer, but otherwise, they should just take him and win with him.

  18. charger8888 says:
    February 8, 2020 at 12:59 pm
    Out of 32 teams, there are two owners that are their own teams GMs. Dallas and Cincy. What does that say? Jerry Jones is just an egomaniac but I will admit, he has built a pretty good team. There are two types of owners in the NFL, those that want to win and those that want to make money from their team. Mike Brown has made it clear that he is just interested in making money from his team. I can’t for the life of me remember one high end free agent signing with Cincy. The only thing making this situation interesting is that Burrows is from Ohio. Everyone and their brother knows that Burrows will get the crap kicked out of him for next 5 years and then they can even put the tag on him. Look at their division for god’s sake. Best case they get a wild card in the playoffs. You think they are getting thru Baltimore? Pittsburgh? Get real. Burrows should be going to church everyday, lighting a candle and praying that Miami trades up.

    ———————————
    There are so many things wrong with this. First, Miami has been just as bad or worse than the Bengals for the last 15 years. The Bengals went to the playoffs five years in a row, winning the division at least a couple times. Other than the last couple years, the Bengals usually have a good offensive line and they drafted a left tackle in the first round last year, who should be really good and they will probably add more this year. The Bengals paid big money to AJ Green, Andy Dalton, Chad Johsnon, and a few others.

  19. As long as he is in the AFCN, he has a shot at a high seed. Baltimore is not consistently good and Pittsburgh is on its way down.

    If he were on Miami, you have to deal with the Patriots every year and competition from a resurgent Bills squad.

  20. Carson Palmer is like that girlfriend you dumped 10 years ago and still tries to make your life miserable.

  22. I think he’d love it. He goes back home to Ohio. They seem to have a few young pieces on offense. Idk what A.J. Green has left in him, but he’s also a good guy to have.

  23. If Burreaux doesn’t want to play for the Bengals, he should just say so – he’s got legitimate concerns about the Organization and I don’t think the other teams will hold it against him.

  24. I’d fleece the Dolphins for picks to move up if I were the Bengals. Plenty of QB’s to choose from in the draft and free agency this year.

    Just remember where Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were picked in the draft.

  28. Successful QB’s are usually the ones who make great decisions under pressure. I can’t think of one good reason to hold it against Burrow if he makes a smart decision.

  29. If the Bengals & Burrow really want each other, the thing to do would be for him to sign right now. The Bengals having the #1 overall pick are allowed to do that. That would put an end to all this talk & speculation.

  30. I would trade the pick personally.

    You now have the option of getting a ton of draft capital. Do it.

    As much as I like Joe he is already considered an old rookie. Only put together one year. How great were the QBs that kept Joe on the bench?

    I would rather the picks that to see if Joe can do it twice. That dude was a late round or free agent pick a few months ago

  32. Unless Bengals really don’t want to win, if I were them I wouldn’t trade him outside a Herschel Walker / Ricky Williams moron offer (and even that may not be enough).

    He looks like he’s tailor made for the NFL.

    I’m not sure he has any weaknesses (unless he’s a head case which I wouldn’t know but also no reason to suspect.)

  33. tb12bestqbevah says:
    February 8, 2020 at 1:39 pm
    I’d fleece the Dolphins for picks to move up if I were the Bengals. Plenty of QB’s to choose from in the draft and free agency this year.

    Just remember where Mahomes and Lamar Jackson were picked in the draft

    Don’t forget about Mitch Trubisky who was picked ahead of both of them.

    LOL

  36. It’s long past time to abandon this draft system that deprives young men (and hopefully women too, soon) of choosing the team they want. These owners are just the worst, man, like super greedy and drunk with power.

  40. Can anyone blame the guy for not wanting to play for the Bengals??? Remember when Manning and Elway pulled this stunt? Nobody seemed to hold it against them.

  42. The Bengals aren’t perfect, but looking at the draft order, I’m not sure there’s a desirable destination available. Very much doubt a team like the Saints or Pats would do what’s needed to get him.

    If I’m Cincinnati, I see a draft with a few good QBs of almost indistinguishable quality. None of them appear to be a sure thing.

    Is the incremental difference in quality worth turning down a stack of draft picks? Is Burrow unquestionably a better QB than Dalton? Would Cincy even make good use of draft picks?

  43. Crazy when you think about it but Joe wasn’t even top five on the Heisman radar at the beginning of the season and now he’s the talk of the town…

  44. When you have Carson Palmer, who made a gazillion $ from Cincy, saying he wouldn’t want to get drafted there, that is telling. One of the NFLs true Black Holes.

  45. There is often a debate about who should be the #1 pick, sometimes between 2 and maybe even among 3 players. This year it seems pretty clear cut. If the Bengals trade out of position to take the clear cut best player, at the most important position on the field, and filling a team need….. then they are not committed to winning.

  48. Party Lizard says:
    February 8, 2020 at 3:17 pm
    Every kid from Ohio is like, I want to grow up and play football for Ohio St and not get drafted by the Bengals 🙂
    ————————————
    You could just as easily say the Browns instead of the Bengals. Or both.

    Personally, I think he wouldn’t mind playing for the Bengals. The question in the minds of Bengals fans (all hundred of them) has to be, “Is this the next Carson Palmer, who QB’d us to competence, or the next David Klingler/Akili Smith, each of whom was the next shiny object?”

  49. jrich4210 says:
    February 8, 2020 at 2:06 pm
    His girlfriend lives in a Cincy suburb. He has been seen around the area.
    —————————————–
    Yup. During one of the NFL playoff games, he was seen at the BWW on Tylersville Road near I-75.

  51. charger8888 says:

    Jerry Jones is just an egomaniac but I will admit, he has built a pretty good team.
    ————————————————————–

    Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel and publicly bitched and moaned about it when his draft team overruled him and took a Pro Bowl guard instead.

  54. YEA who’d want to go to one of the cheapest places in the USA to live when they can go to an overpriced hell-hole like NYC, SF or Seattle were a fix’er up’er will run you $1.5mil or more and on top of that pay some of the highest taxes in the nation!

  56. Wouldn’t blame him. Draftees don’t get the monster contracts right from the start anymore. Many players wouldn’t want to spend 5 years in Cincy getting beaten up just hoping he survives to get the “retirement” contract in year 6 of his career.

  57. maybe the reason Carson says the Bengals dont want to win superbowls is that they kept him at quarterback for years and never got to the playoffs

  60. Old lazy narrative. Joe Burrow has not said he does not want to play in Cincinnati. The media again generates a fake drama.

  61. This really feels like the media wants a new drama to.cover. Ask yourselves this question, who has been more successful in the last 10 years? The Bengals have made 5 playoff appearances, the dolphins, skins, and anyone else (besides maybe the panthers) that would want burrow haven’t been to near that many. Maybe the fact that Andy Dalton and Carson Palmer were their QBs is why they couldn’t get past round one???

  62. The Dolphins has so much Draft capital( 14 picks) if the bengals are smart they should trade the number one pick for as much as the Dolphins are ready to give up if they are truly serious on getting Burrow, Then all the bengals has to do is just be bad for one more season as they build up the team and wait for Trevor Lawrence.

  63. If Burrow were willing to sit out a year, he could still make a lot of money from endorsements and commercials. Probably at least a million. If he then went back into the draft next year, he’d be picked lower, ie by a better team. It might make sense for him in terms of career success and earnings.

  65. Why y’all still talking about this?? The dude doesn’t have a choice, no matter if he likes it or not. The Bengals would be dumb af if they trade out. And they ARE gonna pick him, and there’s really nothing him or anyone else can do about it. Media be crackin me up like dude gets to browse thru the teams like a catalog lol

  66. Burro is garbage he had one good year which was last year where LSU who was stacked with seniors on offense and defense played against SEC teams that were loaded with freshman’s if Alabama would have had a 100% healthy Tua on offense , and a defense loaded with seniors they wouldn’t even be talking about Burro . If you look at the other college QB’s such as Tua , From , Eason , and Herbert over all stats for each year they played Burro ranks dead last facts .

  67. If Miami wants Burrows so bad, work a deal with the Lions for Tua, then trade Tua plus a draft pick to the Bengals for Burrows.

  68. Carson Palmer as a Bungle, after each and every beat down by the Steelers:

    “We were the better team today.”

  70. joetoronto says:
    February 8, 2020 at 1:48 pm
    He should get out in front of it and announce he won’t play for the Bungals.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    If he really does not want to play for Cincy, saying so would lower their leverage over Miami or any other potential trade partner increasing the odds of a trade. The flip side is if he is drafted anyway he would have to hope for a trade with less incentive, try to overcome disrespecting Cincy and play anyway, or sit out and try again next year. Who can say if Cincy would not be in the mix next year or if he is even a viable high pick option?

  74. cheesefrog says:
    February 8, 2020 at 5:35 pm

    charger8888 says:

    Jerry Jones is just an egomaniac but I will admit, he has built a pretty good team.
    ————————————————————–

    Jerry Jones wanted to draft Johnny Manziel and publicly bitched and moaned about it when his draft team overruled him and took a Pro Bowl guard instead.

    ———————-

    If Jerry really wanted Manziel, the Cowboys would have Manziel. The Cowboys are owned by Jerry. No one can “overrule” him.

  75. Only one problem. Your the pick-ee not the picker. Burrows will go to the Bengals its a done deal for them. They need to get rid of their current QB and rebuild starting with Burrows.
    What a shock a guy who only wants to play in the big games.

  76. Lost in all this is that the Vikings HAVE been trying to win a Super Bowl for 59 years and still have the same number of Super Bowl wins as the Bengals.

  78. As a Raiders fan to Bengals fan JaMarcus Russell was supposed to be the next great big armed qb from LSU we know what happened not saying they are the same but be cautious….

  80. Palmer quit the year the Bengals got AJ Green and missed out on the five Bengal playoff opportunities after that. He may have made a difference. We will never know. But to say Brown wasn’t trying to win isn’t supported by facts. They won a lot for years after he left. Palmer had his chance to go to the Super Bowl with the Cardinals, but threw SIX interceptions in the NFC Championship game. Mike Brown had nothing to do with that, did he?

