Panthers will host prom of school destroyed by tornado

Getty Images

The Panthers have an indoor facility that primarily is used for practice. Soon, it will be used for something else.

Via Alex Andrejev of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers will host the the North Central High School prom. The Camden, South Carolina school was destroyed last month by a tornado.

“Students were torn out of their school the second half of their senior year,” said Renee Mitchell, the North Central prom committee advisor. “They were upset about not graduating at their high school and I think this has given them a boost.”

The Panthers also will donate weight-room equipment and practice uniforms. The team also donated $5,000 to repair the school’s scoreboard.

The school, which has 500 students, will be closed indefinitely.