Report: Browns hire T.C. McCartney as offensive assistant

Getty Images

The Browns have hired T.C. McCartney as an offensive assistant, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

He returns to Cleveland after a five-year absence.

McCartney served as an offensive quality control coach with the Browns in 2014.

Last month, the Broncos fired McCartney as quarterbacks coach at the same time they moved on from offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

But McCartney worked with Broncos rookie Drew Lock, who went 4-1, throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions while posting an 89.7 passer rating.

Scangarello interviewed with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski but joined the Eagles as a senior offensive assistant. The Browns hired Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator.

McCartney served as a quality control coach for the 49ers in 2015 and 2017-18. He also has worked at LSU and Colorado.