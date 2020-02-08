Washington to hire Jennifer King as assistant coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 8, 2020, 3:38 PM EST
Getty Images

Washington is the latest NFL team to hire a female assistant coach.

Rhiannon Walker of TheAthletic.com reports that Jennifer King will join Ron Rivera’s staff as a full-time assistant. It is unclear at this point what position she will be coaching, but she has a familiarity with Rivera, having previously worked for him as a coaching intern in Carolina.

King will be the first African-American woman to have a full-time coaching job in the NFL.

In addition to her time working for Rivera, King coached in the Alliance of American Football and played football for several years in the Women’s Football Alliance.

Other female assistant coaches in the NFL include Katie Sowers of the 49ers and Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar of the Buccaneers, as well as former coaches Jen Welter of the Cardinals, Kelsey Martinez of the Raiders and Kathryn Smith of the Bills.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Washington to hire Jennifer King as assistant coach

  3. “King will be the first African-American woman to have a full-time coaching job in the NFL.”

    Somewhere Martin Luther Jr. is smiling…

  5. Wouldn’t it be nice if the Fritz Pollard Alliance started advocating for the best person for the job, regardless of race, gender, creed, etc.

    Shouldnt that be the goal?

    The best person for any opportunity in the land of opportunity?

  7. Schism Lateralus says:
    February 8, 2020 at 6:41 pm
    Wouldn’t it be nice if the Fritz Pollard Alliance started advocating for the best person for the job, regardless of race, gender, creed, etc.

    Shouldnt that be the goal?

    The best person for any opportunity in the land of opportunity?
    —————————————————-

    Were you saying that when all the white coaches and assistants were being hired and better coaches of color were being passed over? Just asking.

  9. patriotsivan says:
    February 8, 2020 at 6:52 pm
    Also Peter King’s daughter. Just a minor point that somehow wasn’t mentioned.
    —————————————————————————–
    Peter King has two daughters, Laura and Mary Beth, who he has written about frequently over the years, and they are as lily white as their father and mother. Unless he has a secret black love child or adopted a black child who he’s kept hidden from the world all these years, there is no way Jennifer King is his daughter, or even remotely related to him.

  11. footballpat says:
    February 8, 2020 at 8:27 pm
    Schism Lateralus says:
    February 8, 2020 at 6:41 pm
    Wouldn’t it be nice if the Fritz Pollard Alliance started advocating for the best person for the job, regardless of race, gender, creed, etc.

    Shouldnt that be the goal?

    The best person for any opportunity in the land of opportunity?
    —————————————————-

    Were you saying that when all the white coaches and assistants were being hired and better coaches of color were being passed over? Just asking.

    8 6 Rate This
    —————
    I have believed this for at least 45 years so yes. Just answering.

    I want my team to be completely colorblind and choose the coach that will lead my team to victory. I don’t care if it is an African-american, transvestite, glider pilot with one leg and an eye patch who went to community college to be a vet tech if that person was perceived to be the best interviewee.

  14. You GO Ron Rivera….good for you. Everybody gets a start somewhere. Nothing says this Black Girl can’t be the next Bill Belicheck or Sean McVAY. It takes OPPORTUNITY to succeed. Skin color won’t save her or anybody else in the NFL. Success is the ONLY measure.

  15. So now reverse discrimination is ok? You milk toast wimps putting your stamp of approval on this trend can’t truly believe there aren’t dozens upon dozens of male coaches that are more qualified who are being passed over solely to curry favor with the NFL hating political misandrists? If you do, I wonder what other lies you live with?

  16. If an Australian Shepherd as a coach offered a team a good chance to win games it’d be hired in a hear beat. Owners don’t care about race.

  17. Hard to imagine my beloved team won’t soon have Lombardi Trophy number 4 now that they are woke.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!