XFL debuts with revolutionary kickoff formation

Posted by Mike Florio on February 8, 2020, 2:29 PM EST
The XFL has returned, and it got started with a revolutionary kickoff formation.

D.C. kicked to Seattle, with the D.C. kicker (not my Internet son) alone at his own 30. The rest of his teammates stood at the Seattle 35, while 10 Dragons players were standing at the 30.

Prior to and after the kick, none of them moved (it looked like electric football) until the deep returner caught the ball.

The approach reduces dramatically the impact of the blockers and would-be tacklers, with only five yards separating them before the return begins. And it’s those high-velocity impacts that have caused concussions and neck injuries in NFL games and at other levels of football.

So take note, NFL. Maybe this is the solution to a play that has become essentially irrelevant for the NFL.

  1. It’ll take some getting used to but it’s safer for the players and has a greater chance of getting a kick return TD than the method we’ve become accustomed to, I’m willing to give it a try.

  2. Can’t help but notice the D.C. team plays in a soccer stadium. The Chargers took a lot of flak for doing the same thing.

  5. It was fine before. The kick return was an electric play. Guys like Dante Hall and Devin Hester were so much fun to watch. I’m all for player safety but this rule change was absolutely ridiculous. Can’t take them seriously on player safety when on one hand they get rid of the kick return but on the other they want guys to play an extra game. What’s it gonna be?

  8. NFL= Nat.Flag [Football] League…..all in the interest of player safety to the point where no one will have much interest in the product. The old gray mare , she ain’t what she used to be.

  10. So much better and less boring than just starting on the 25 and practically eliminating getting good field position

  11. rogerdodger99 says:
    February 8, 2020 at 2:40 pm
    It was fine before. The kick return was an electric play. Guys like Dante Hall and Devin Hester were so much fun to watch. I’m all for player safety but this rule change was absolutely ridiculous. Can’t take them seriously on player safety when on one hand they get rid of the kick return but on the other they want guys to play an extra game. What’s it gonna be?

    3 11 Rate This
    ____________________________________

    You are aware that this is about the XFL and not the NFL…yes? This has absolutely nothing to do with the NFL, though they may eventually copy this to keep the kick off in the game.

  12. No onside kicks possible. That I’m not sure about.

    The extra try 1-2-3 points seems like it will be fun to watch.

  14. You’re still missing the onside kick component with this, which is one of the big factors for keeping kickoffs in the game in the first place.
    Weird to watch though.

  16. I don’t hate the rule where short kickoffs are a penalty putting the ball at the kicking team 45.

  17. Actually it’s been very entertaining and much better than watching college basketball. Enjoying the live interviews during game action and seems to be lots of energy in the stadium. I get it that this is their first game and they want to make a splash but so far not bad.

  19. “Can’t help but notice the D.C. team plays in a soccer stadium. The Chargers took a lot of flak for doing the same thing.”

    There is the whole matter that the Chargers are (allegedly) an NFL team.

  22. You know, this game isn’t that bad so far. It’s different but in a nice way, crowd is bringing some good energy and the players not only look like they’re having fun playing but they’re playing seriously. Hope they can keep this up.

  24. chawk12thman says:
    February 8, 2020 at 3:13 pm
    No onside kicks possible. That I’m not sure about.

    The extra try 1-2-3 points seems like it will be fun to watch.

    12 4 Rate This
    _______________________________

    Unless I’m mistaken they give teams that a score a single play on their own side of the field where they either need to pick up 10 or pick up 15 to try and get a new set of downs, that would be their attempt at replacing the onside kick. I can dig it.

  26. The NFL ruined onside kicks with 5 players needed on both sides of the ball. Yes there was one game where one team was successful with three in a row even though there was a flag on one. And by the looks of this line up there won’t be any here either. Although not too successful, it gives the other team something to think about. Another thing is that everyone wants to see more offense. Simple, only allow 10 players on defense. That will open up the field a ton.

  31. Over 17k for the first game of XFL 2.0 is really solid imo, would love to see if teams like the Vipers, Guardians, Dragons, and/or the Battlehawks can top that considering they all play at stadiums that either are or were used by NFL teams.

  32. Watching now and it’s not a bad product. Players appear to have some real skill which the last failed league didn’t have…

  33. Tell y’all what, I know it’s just Week 1 but the Defenders are living up to their name atm. 2 picks 6s, a punt blocked for a TD, and now a fumble recovery. That D is playing their hearts out.

  34. This first game has been fun. More fun than the NFL games. It’s sure going to make the 2nd half of winter easier to tolerate with the XFL on the boobtube. Keep it up Vince!

  36. footballpat says:
    February 8, 2020 at 2:37 pm
    The NFL will never adopt it, it makes too much sense
    ———————————————————–
    Or they’ll refuse to adopt it because someone else came up with a better solution than they did!

  37. LA vs HOU starting off hot with long bomb TD by Houston, also apparently they have over 20k showing up for that game in Houston so 2 solid outings attendance wise by XFL 2.0 to start off Week 1. Fingers crossed this game is anywhere near as entertaining as the last one was.

  38. Finally get to see something other than a 1 point conversion with LA reclaiming the lead on a solid TD drive and then getting the first 2 point conversion in the XFL, this game is starting off strong.

  40. It’s what I expected of 3rd stringers and late round draft picks that never caught on in the NFL. The in-the-moment sideline interviews are distracting and unnecessary.

  41. Anybody that knocks the XFL at this point either didn’t watch the game or came in predisposed. The insights into the sidelines and the play calling was refreshing, the kickoff was innovative as was the extra point options. A good start.

  42. Dianna Russini should pick her spots better trying to get an interview. Such as not in the team celebration.

  44. I turned off college hoops for a little bit to watch this garbage. This league will once again fail. The interviews were annoying and I could care less about hearing the play calls. Add to that the mediocre talent and this league doesn’t have much to offer. The whole 1, 2, or 3 point scenario after you score a touchdown is lame too.

  47. The hell are you talking about irrelevant. It’s the most exciting play in football still.

  49. I watched a good portion of one of the XFL games and it was very refreshing, no player celebrations after nearly every play, no diva players, the refs got most of the calls correct, not many commercials, I didn’t have to watch a dozen replays of every play, no annoying announcers drooling over the QBs = the NFL should take notes they could learn a whole lot on how to run the game because in their search of that all-mighty dollar they lost their way quite a few years ago!

  50. Tea parties with their dollies will be at the 50 yard line and nap time will be between the 3rd and 4th quarters. Holy dog poo, if this is the future of PRO football I give up.

  52. Saw some big vicious hits on ball carriers and not a flag on the field. I personally enjoyed it and reminded me of the kind of football the majority of us played and saw growing up.

    As for the Kick-off return. It was odd looking because the alignment of both teams but, makes sense for player safety. It probably is safer but, the advantage clearly goes to the receiving team.

    Once the returner clears the first and only wave of defenders, its open grass. I would be very surprised if the Kick-off returns for TD’s isn’t at a far higher rate then NFL/CFL/NCAA.

  55. I really enjoyed the games.

    “Cardale Jones is the greatest quarterback in XFL history, you can’t take that away from him”

    Tommy Maddox on line 1, he’d like to have a word with you 🙂

  59. I figured I would watch 10-15 minutes, my prejudgement would be validated and I would move on with my day.
    However I got sucked right in. There may actually be something here worth paying attention to.
    Hard to describe… It just seems fun!

  61. I really enjoyed both games, for the most part they were well matched, QB play wasn’t the best but I liked the Kickoff and it does still give the runner a chance especially if he can run and catch the ball. It is much safer but it is a lot better than losing the kickoffs all together. I also liked the punt rules if they went out of bounds or into the endzone receiving team gets the ball at the 35.. As long as this weekend isn’t a BAIT 1st weekend like the OTHER team did last year then went to cable/dish only channels. If these guys do this weekend will be my last watching.

  62. Finally an entertaining football product outside the NFL. It’s pretty obvious they spent a lot of time on the football side of things, instead of the hype like they did the first time. The quality of play for the first week was pretty good. The commentary was not bad. The innovations are interesting. I am looking forward to seeing the rest of the games this weekend, and maybe this will work out. Great job Vince and the XFL!

  63. Thumbs up for the XFL in general thus far & for the tweaks implemented including the kickoff. Good vibe/energy and good football for who they have playing. There needs to be something for maintaining the ball after scoring late in the game (in lieu of the on-side kick, similar to the Pro Bowl version). The XFL having automatic review of all plays to get them right is awesome (even if P.I. isn’t reviewable). @NFL, get a Sky Judge. Integrity in playcalling matters (even if the officials are human). The future of the league will be even better than this initial version as they improve the talent pool. I’ll be watching.

