Dan Snyder lobbying for sports betting in Virginia

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2020, 5:29 PM EST
Getty Images

Washington owner Dan Snyder has previously lobbied the Maryland legislature to allow sports betting, and now he’s working on the Virginia legislature as well.

The Washington Post reports that Snyder is having success lobbying officials in Virginia, where two sports betting bills are being voted on Monday.

Snyder wants a sports betting license, and has suggested that he may move his team from Maryland to Virginia if he gets what he wants on the sports betting front. Legislators in Virginia sound open to it, with one legislator telling the Washington Post Snyder had “a good idea” for sports betting in Virginia, and another saying Snyder’s proposal opens the door to a potential new stadium for the team in Virginia down the road.

The NFL once kept gambling at arm’s length, but now the league is fully embracing it, and Snyder may see sports betting as the perfect complement to his football business.

17 responses to “Dan Snyder lobbying for sports betting in Virginia

  4. well thats 1 way to change a teams name MOVE THEM , what you gonna call them danny ?
    the the HOGGS / THE HAMS ? i personaly like the second one “cause danny is a HAM”
    your really trying to piss off the skins fans arn’t you

  8. kevo126 says:
    February 9, 2020 at 5:36 pm
    If/when Maryland gets another democrat governor they will pass sports betting. They don’t want hogan to have that win. Same thing happened with slots a few years ago. Ehrlich purposed slot machines and democrats were against it. Then when a democrat proposed slots it was the best idea ever.

    ——————————

    This is a blatantly dishonest characterization. I was a staffer on the team negotiating this legislation. Ehrlich’s demand, working with the gaming interests, was for them to keep 90% of the take. This was a bad deal for the state, which was basically giving them a monopoly. Ehrlich was confident he could take his proposal to voters boosting his re-election chances. He decided to hold out for his deal. When Ehrlich lost, the gaming companies were forced to take what they could get, or else lose their franchise to someone else. And even so, some legislators were pushing for the state to be the operator, sure the state could pull in 100%. The deal that resulted was a good middle of the road position.

  10. Sports Books say it’s impossible to lose money. They haven’t met Dan Snyder.
    ———————-
    You mean billionaire Dan Snyder? Right, he’s lost a lot of money in his life.

  11. Snyder should have stayed in DC, everything about this franchise is a joke in Maryland or Virginia. But I could see Snyder thinking it’s a great idea to be near Dulles lol, already has bad traffic and no metro service, just like he likes.

  17. mapoc says:
    February 9, 2020 at 8:04 pm
    Snyder should have stayed in DC, everything about this franchise is a joke in Maryland or Virginia. But I could see Snyder thinking it’s a great idea to be near Dulles lol, already has bad traffic and no metro service, just like he likes.

    ————

    Snyder was never in DC. Still, I agree that downtown would be the best place for a stadium. The RFK site is ideal (close access to three metro lines) but the feds won’t sell it to the city.

    It will likely end up, as you said, out in Loudon County at the end of the Silver line near Redskins Park.

