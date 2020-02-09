Jordan Ta’amu leads St. Louis to upset win over Dallas

Getty Images

The BattleHawks have given folks in St. Louis another reason to be excited about the return of pro football to town, four years after the Rams returned to L.A.

The other Kansas Missouri team went to Dallas on Sunday and became the only road team to win in the opening weekend of the resurrected XFL. Despite being a 9.5-point underdog, St. Louis won the game, 15-9.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu led the way, completing 20 of 27 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown and adding 77 yards rushing on nine attempts.

The Renegades struggled to gain yards and score points with Philip Nelson replacing Landry Jones at quarterback. Nelson got the start over Jones, who was cleared from a knee injury but who was deemed not as ready as he could have been due to limited practice time.

A total of 17,206 fans attended the Dallas debut, at Globe Life Park in Arlington. All four games for the XFL’s opening weekend drew between 17,000 and 18,000 fans.

The winners in Week One were St. Louis, New York, Houston, and D.C. Dallas, Tampa Bay, Seattle, and L.A. are 0-1.