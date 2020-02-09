Jordan Ta’amu leads St. Louis to upset win over Dallas

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2020, 8:26 PM EST
Getty Images

The BattleHawks have given folks in St. Louis another reason to be excited about the return of pro football to town, four years after the Rams returned to L.A.

The other Kansas Missouri team went to Dallas on Sunday and became the only road team to win in the opening weekend of the resurrected XFL. Despite being a 9.5-point underdog, St. Louis won the game, 15-9.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu led the way, completing 20 of 27 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown and adding 77 yards rushing on nine attempts.

The Renegades struggled to gain yards and score points with Philip Nelson replacing Landry Jones at quarterback. Nelson got the start over Jones, who was cleared from a knee injury but who was deemed not as ready as he could have been due to limited practice time.

A total of 17,206 fans attended the Dallas debut, at Globe Life Park in Arlington. All four games for the XFL’s opening weekend drew between 17,000 and 18,000 fans.

The winners in Week One were St. Louis, New York, Houston, and D.C. Dallas, Tampa Bay, Seattle, and L.A. are 0-1.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Jordan Ta’amu leads St. Louis to upset win over Dallas

  3. They Have Taamu from Ole Miss, and Nick Fitzgerald from Miss St. at QB. Both are very fun running QBs who played college ball in Mississippi. You love to see it.

  5. It would make sense to start an XFL team in Fargo North Dakota. That way all the NDSU bison players have somewhere to go. Like Crson Wentz can backup Easton Stick.

  10. If the XFL can sustain itself for a few years I believe some kids can and will choose this path to the NFL rather than the college route. Make a few bucks, get coached up by some quality pro style coaches, and then get drafted. The individual names will help this league. If 5 star athletes start heading to the XFL over the top college programs to go pro they’re definitely is a niche.

  13. Go Dragons!
    I watched a couple of games this weekend and enjoyed what I saw.
    It was entertaining, there were some big hits, the players were into it as were the fans. I really liked the way they did reviews something the NFL should take note. They were decisive, efficient and transparent. The biggest takeaway was the timekeeping. But the officials were on top of it. Still waiting to see a double forward pass.
    All in all I think the opening weekend was a success.

  14. Yet another championship coming home to BiG D, baby!! Time to get the second hand tuned up for another ring!!!

  15. 17K would be decent if you put these games in smaller stadiums and they didn’t travel coast to coast to play. This is a league that expanded nationally before it started.

  16. I’m guessing the odds were based on Landry Jones playing since it was unknown if he was going to be able to start until gametime. Instead it was a backup who was clearly out of his depth.

  20. The difference in certain rules out weighed the level of play. If it wasn’t for degenerate gamblers, I wonder how much of a interest level would there would be after week 1.

  21. “If the XFL can sustain itself for a few years I believe some kids can and will choose this path to the NFL rather than the college route. Make a few bucks, get coached up by some quality pro style coaches, and then get drafted. The individual names will help this league. If 5 star athletes start heading to the XFL over the top college programs to go pro they’re definitely is a niche.”

    I just don’t see 5-star recruits choosing this route unless they lose their eligibility for some reason. If I am a star skill player, I’d rather line up behind an elite line, pass to elite receivers or catch from elite QBs even if not earning a paycheck immediately. Trying to stay healthy for 2-3 years of football to make your payday is the primary concern for most of these guys.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!