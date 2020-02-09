Larry Fitzgerald wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am for second time in three years

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald continues to seek his first Super Bowl title, but on Sunday, the Cardinals receiver won his second AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Fitzgerald and pro Kevin Streelman shot 33-under par for the tournament, beating Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and pro Phil Mickelson by five strokes.

Fitzgerald and Streelman held a one-stroke lead heading into the final round.

“[Streelman’s] back must be sore because he carried me,” Fitzgerald told CBS after the win. “He played outstanding. Some of the putts he made; some of the shots he hit with the wind that was blowing out there. He was terrific.”

In 2018, Fitzgerald became the first African-American amateur to win the Peeble Beach Pro-Am, which has been held since 1937.

Only six other professional athletes have won the title. Before Fitzgerald, Dan Marino was the last to do it, winning the event in 1988.

Only seven other amateurs have own the event more than once.

Fitzgerald will return for a 17th season in the NFL, but could golf be in his future?

“I love playing golf, but I’m not making the world a better place by playing it,” Fitzgerald said.