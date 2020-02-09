Michael Irvin walks back his comments about Tom Brady going to Cowboys

Getty Images

Michael Irvin, the Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver turned NFL Network broadcaster, made some headlines on Friday when he said on Boston radio station WEEI that “some very significant people” told him the Cowboys may pursue Tom Brady in free agency.

A day later, Irvin tried to calm the storm those comments created.

Irvin wrote on Twitter that the “very significant people” who told him about the Cowboys’ interest on Brady did not include Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, or anyone else associated with the team.

“I never said Jerry or anyone in the organization said this to me. It was NOT anyone with the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin wrote.

The idea behind the Cowboys going after Brady would be that they would first put the franchise tag on Dak Prescott, and then either trade him or let some other team sign him to an offer sheet that the Cowboys wouldn’t match. Then the Cowboys would go after Brady.

It’s farfetched, and it seems likely that the “significant people” Irvin talked to were merely spitballing, not describing a move that’s actually going to happen.