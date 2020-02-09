Shaquil Barrett is willing to take less to stay in Tampa

Posted by Mike Florio on February 9, 2020, 12:47 PM EST
2019 NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett is due to become a free agent. And if the Buccaneers don’t apply the franchise tag to Barrett (they probably will, absent a new contract), he’ll have a decision to make about his future.

He’s already decided that he’ll give the Buccaneers every opportunity to keep him — even if others offer more.

“If [other teams] offer me more than Tampa, I’m going to look at the places, if they offer me more than Tampa, I’m going to look at what their taxes is compared to Tampa’s,” Barrett told Chris “Mad Dog” Russo during Super Bowl week in Miami, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Because I ain’t going to live in L.A. and get taxed crazy.”

In Florida, Barrett pays no state income tax. In California, he’d pay 13.3 percent.

“I’m not going to take drastically less but I am open to doing what I think is best for my career, and I think that would be staying in Tampa,” Barrett added.

He also explained that he doesn’t like moving. He really doesn’t like moving. He doesn’t like moving so much that he took less than a full scholarship in college to stay close to home and he took less than he could have gotten elsewhere as an undrafted free agent to stay close to Denver.

That’s all good news for the Buccaneers. But it’s likely not good enough news to get them to refrain from using the franchise tag, if they can’t work out a new deal with Barrett before free agency.

  3. Barrett has proved not only can he excel in Todd Bowles system, but he belongs in Tampa Bay. He likes the area and his teammates. That’s worth a lot to him.

  7. I’m glad someone is pointing out the ridiculous taxes in some states. 13.3 percent on millions of dollars is a lot of money. I’m surprised Florida and Texas teams don’t get more of the best free agents.

  8. He showed his hand too soon would love to play this guy in poker but why give a billionaire owner a discount for your play taxes or no taxes get as much as you can….

  9. I’ll believe it when I see it. 99% of the guys in the league sign a contract based on money alone. He is smart to mention the state income taxes though so if he factors that into his decision he’ll probably be the first. I live in Florida so the prospect of moving to a state like California would not be appealing to me….especially since that number will continue to get bigger and bigger and bigger as politicians think more taxes is the solution to everything.

    I’m curious as to why he’s even talking about this in the first place. Maybe he thinks he’ll get more money from Tampa by bringing this out into the open.

    Here’s what would bother me about giving him a huge contract. He had 19.5 sacks last season–a contract year. His next highest sack total was 5.5 in 2015. From 2015-2016 he had a total of 14 sacks. Explain how someone can have 3 sacks in 2018 then have 19.5 in 2019. Shouldn’t that make any team that gives him a bunch of money a case to pause and wonder if he’s going to revert back to 3 sacks after he gets a big paycheck. I don’t know if he will but it’s something to consider.

  10. Basketball and baseball….those guys sign a deal and all of it is guaranteed….they can stink yet the last 3-4 years is still all in the bank. A guy like Barrett has one last shot and all he will see is a bonus and the first year which will be something like 20 mil…so even if he signs a 45 mil contract, the Bucs immediately look for his replacement in 2 years and cut him before he gets to that back half.

    It’s brutal compared to the other major sports….so hopefully fans will let up a little on the……’praise him for taking less because he likes it here’ garbage. It’s a ploy by the owners to keep these guys from making the max money possible by duping the fans into shaming them for looking for the best money possible.

  11. Can be risky paying a guy based off one outlier season. Could be looking at the franchise tag. Dude still made himself a lot of money with his play last year though.

  12. Of course you look at the taxes but Tampa has a lot of cap space. I wouldn’t be talking about staying there for less cause other states have no state taxes as well.

    as a fan its really is only beneficial to most of our teams knowing that we USUALLY wont get stuck overpaying a guy thats unproductive and jaded towards that teams front office. thats a recipe for a completely wasted roster spot in a sport where you need every guy to be all in.

  14. Explain how someone can have 3 sacks in 2018 then have 19.5 in 2019.
    ————————————————————-
    Less playing time in Denver and who he was playing behind. He never a had real shot to prove anything in Denver because of where he was on the depth chart.

  15. All he said so to speak is his first choices are Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami. He doesn’t want to pay taxes! Can’t blame the man. Texas doesn’t have a state tax and neither does Nevada. He has choices.

