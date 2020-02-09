Super Bowl draws 3.66 million viewers in Mexico

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2020, 4:45 PM EST
Getty Images

The Super Bowl is the biggest annual event on American television, and it also draws solid audiences in other countries where the NFL is attempting to gain a foothold.

According to MedioTiempo.com, 3.66 million viewers in Mexico watched Super Bowl LIV. That number represents the average audience at any given time during the game; Nielsen reported that 12 million people in Mexico watched at least a minute of the game.

The Chiefs, who played in Mexico during the regular season, are one of the more popular NFL teams in Mexico, which surely helped the Super Bowl’s viewership there.

In Canada, the Super Bowl drew 9.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl ever north of the border. Add those viewers to the 102 million in the United States, and the total viewership in North America topped 115 million.

The NFL has committed to continuing to play regular season games in Mexico, as the league looks to gain popularity outside the United States.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Super Bowl draws 3.66 million viewers in Mexico

  3. Saturation of NFL football in USA…must keep making MORE $$…so now it MUST go global to keep the revenue machine going. I liked the old days where owners ACTUAL made their millions in other businesses.

  4. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    February 9, 2020 at 6:11 pm
    Saturation of NFL football in USA…must keep making MORE $$…so now it MUST go global to keep the revenue machine going. I liked the old days where owners ACTUAL made their millions in other businesses.
    —–
    Shoot, give me some football 5 days a week and I’d STILL tune in. I dont know why some people complain about it. 3 days of football works just fine for me. I like the monday and thrs games during the work week because I have time to get home from work, take a shower, get some food and smoke ready and then turn on the game. I dont think I’d enjoy the eastern time zone as much. Especially having to wait until 1 pm for some football. And then staying up until close to midnight to finish the primetime games.

  5. …..Love Mexico City!

    Please Mr. Cheeto wait 3 more years before you build that stupid wall you sold these idiots……3 more years so I can retire on the other side

  7. Ad-populum is clearly a logical fallacy. It’s all about quality, not quantity. Most Americans have poor taste. They see pretty colors, shiny bright lights, and hear loud music. Then, many proceed to give a super bowl a 10/10 rating. This game was worse than Super Bowl LIII. Arguably, the best super bowls this century have involved the Patriots.

  8. “In Canada, the Super Bowl drew 9.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl ever north of the border”

    The NFL has committed to continuing to play regular season games in Mexico, as the league looks to gain popularity outside the United States.

    =============================================

    Not to argue these points, but that’s about 3x the viewership. Why aren’t they trying to have games in Canada?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!