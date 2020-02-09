XFL coaches showing risk aversion on one-point conversions

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2020, 3:04 PM EST
One of the good things about the XFL is that it’s trying some innovative changes to the game, turning the football field into a laboratory for experimenting with new rules. One of the bad things is that coaches aren’t taking enough advantage of those rules.

A prime example is the point after touchdown. In the XFL, there are no point-after kicks. Instead, teams can go for one from the 2-yard line, go for two from the 5-yard line, or go for three from the 10-yard line.

So far, most coaches are attempting one-point conversions.

That’s no surprise, as football coaches tend to be fundamentally risk-averse people. They think it’s safer to go for one than to go for two or three.

But the math says otherwise. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the XFL conducted some practice games and found that teams converted 50 percent of the time from the 2-yard line, 30 percent from the 5 and 10 percent from the 10. That would mean one-point conversion attempts should average 0.5 points, two-point conversion attempts should average 0.6 points, and three-point conversion attempts should average 0.3 points. So, on average, a two-point conversion attempt is the best bet.

And according to Michael Lopez, who does data and analytics for the NFL, if we were to use NFL data on third-and-goal or fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, 5-yard line and 10-yard line, we’d find that going for one is worth 0.5 expected points, going for two is worth 0.7 expected points and going for three is worth 0.6 expected points.

So whether you go by the XFL’s test runs or by NFL analytics, going for one is the wrong choice, barring obvious situations such as late in the game after the touchdown tied the score. XFL coaches should take more chances to take better advantage of the XFL’s innovative rules.

15 responses to “XFL coaches showing risk aversion on one-point conversions

  1. This Vipers-Guardians game is extremely disappointing after how well yesterday’s games were, looks like only the Guardians want to play. Hope it improves quickly.

  3. But I do like the thought of being within striking distance when down 18 points!
    Usually that’s an insurmountable number in the 4th
    With this, it’s only 2 possessions and some 3 pointers from deep!

  4. We Love the XFL in Houston. A Breath of Fresh Air in Professional Football. The XFL put Fun back in Football. It is Great the Games are also on Television. – Watching New York & Tampa Bay on TV, today in Houston. Exciting games, everywhere. – Fantastic New Rules! – The XFL will be a Success! …We want Jerseys, Footballs, and Helmets to purchase. – Thanks, XFL!

  5. These coaches are so risk averse. They are afraid to take any chances. I wonder why? Maybe it has something to do with the media calling for Kyle Shanahan to be fired because he called a pass play that was incomplete, on 2nd & 5 with 6 minutes left in the Super Bowl. Not that was a risky call, but whenever a decision doesn’t work out the voltures in the media are calling for the coach’s head.

    Let me sum it up: if you make a safe call, you’re risk averse and should be fired.
    If you take a chance that doesn’t work out, the loss was your fault and you should be fired.

  6. These numbers need multiple TDs to play out somewhat but when teams are only getting in the endzone 2-4 times….hard to fathom going for 2 or 3 unless it’s desperation time.

  7. I think you’ll see more risk taking as the teams and coaches get up to speed. Noticed the coaches aren’t just guys off the street but quite a bit of experience. June Jones, Kevin Gilbride and yes kids DC Jerry “Not For Long” Glanville.

    This Vipers-Guardians game is extremely disappointing after how well yesterday’s games were
    There were 2 games yesterday – a 20 point win and a 12 point win.

    What in the heck are you talking about?

  9. Looking at stats like that and claiming it proves that risk averse coaches are missing the boat – or should be fired – is a bunch of hooey. Way more goes into that decision that numbers on paper. How good is an offence at short yardage, or how bad is the other guy’s defense? Do we need the points, or if we miss does that give the other guy an edge? Anyone who make decisions on the basis of .5, .3, or.1 points not only should get fired, but will get fired unless the team can execute.
    You want to fire all risk averse coaches in the NFL? Might as well start with the guy in Foxboro. How often does he go for 2? or on 4th down?

  11. Being risk-averse this early in the season is logical and smart.

    As stexan accurately stated, along with the “expected points” there are many variables that must be considered for every play; variables such as team strengths, weaknesses and tendencies. These coaches do not yet have a firm grasp of their OWN teams capabilities, much less their opponents. Conservatism now helps expose all of these things, for good and bad.

    One could conclude that later in the season, with a little game tape to study, coaches will open things up a bit.

  13. I’ll wait until the next NFL season. This is just too much. I don’t need to hear all the coach talk. I don’t need to see the old Colts’ punter down there on the field. I don’t need to see Hal Mummy’s face 75 times during the broadcast. I don’t need to see so much of the refs. All this added stuff is non-football stuff. I’m really just a football fan. Wake me up when the NFL season is here.

    This Vipers-Guardians game is extremely disappointing after how well yesterday’s games were
    There were 2 games yesterday – a 20 point win and a 12 point win.

    What in the heck are you talking about?

    I was saying that the games on Saturdays were significantly better than the Vipers-Guardians game. Kudos to the Guardians though cause their defense was lock down and McGloin played solid.

