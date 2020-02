Getty Images

The 49ers moved quickly to replace former defensive backs coach Joe Woods.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers are hiring former Dolphins assistant Tony Oden as their new secondary coach.

The 46-year-old Oden got his start in the league with the Texans in 2004, and has also worked for the Saints, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Lions.

Woods left after the Super Bowl to become the Browns defensive coordinator.