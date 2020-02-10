49ers sign Alex Barrett, Jaryd Jones-Smith

Getty Images

The 49ers announced Monday they have signed defensive lineman Alex Barrett, offensive lineman Jake Brendel and offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith.

Brendel was previously reported.

Barrett and Jones-Smith finished the 2019 season on the team’s practice squad.

Barrett played two games for the Lions in 2017, his only NFL experience. He spent some time on the Lions’ practice squad in 2018.

Barrett signed with the Raiders last offseason but didn’t make it to the regular season.

Jones-Smith originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Texans in 2018.

The Texans waived him out of the preseason in 2018. He signed with the Dolphins on April 9, 2019, but was waived out of the preseason.

Jones-Smith has never appeared in an NFL game.