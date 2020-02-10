Bob Stoops “didn’t feel much different” in return to coaching

Getty Images

Bob Stoops had not coached a football game since January 2, 2017 before the Dallas Renegades took the field on Sunday, but he said three-plus years off the sideline didn’t make for much rust in his return.

Stoops opened his XFL career with a 15-9 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks and said after the game that he “didn’t feel much different” than he did when he was coaching Oklahoma for nearly 20 years. He also said that he didn’t want to make too much out of Sunday’s game because it didn’t represent more than one of 10 games the team will play this season.

“I don’t pay attention to what’s about me — it’s not about me. It’s about our team and winning,” Stoops said, via OUDaily.com. “I didn’t put too much on this one game that I was coming back. That’s just not me. I’m back for a lot of games, and I want to win. This was one of 10 regular-season games, and I’ll move on to the next one.”

While the coaching felt familiar, some of the surrounding elements of the game represented a change for Stoops. In-game interviews, cameras in the locker room and other things designed to bring the game closer to fans were not part of life in the Big 12, but Stoops said he enjoyed watching it on Saturday and is “here to do my part and help the league in any way that I can” in its first season.