Brett Favre tells Tom Brady age is not catching up to him

Getty Images

One of the few quarterbacks to play well past the age of 40 sees no reason Tom Brady can’t keep going.

Brett Favre, who retired at the age of 41, says the 42-year-old Brady is still as good as ever.

“Tom and I have had conversations over the last two or three years, after the season was over, where I felt the need to tell him my opinion, and I felt like his game had not declined one bit, and I feel the same way this year,” Favre told TMZ.com. “I hear a lot of so-called experts say his age is catching up with him. I don’t see that. I see a quarterback still doing what he does but the cast around him was not up to par.”

Favre said that despite his regular conversations with Brady, he has no insight about whether Brady will stay in New England or go elsewhere, as Favre did late in his career. Favre just thinks Brady is capable of continuing to play, and at a high level.