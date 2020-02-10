Chargers, Philip Rivers announce he won’t be back in 2020

Getty Images

The signs have been pointing toward Philip Rivers moving on from the Chargers if he wants to continue playing in the NFL and the two sides made it official on Monday.

Rivers, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco and Chargers owner Dean Spanos all issued statements as part of the team’s release announcing that Rivers will not be back with the team for a 17th season. Telesco said “it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run” and that it was best for all involved to make that decision well ahead of free agency in March.

“I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the last 16 years,” Rivers said. “In anything you do, it’s the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am so thankful. I never took for granted the opportunity to lead this team out on to the field for 235 games. We had a lot of great moments, beginning in San Diego and then finishing in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best moving forward. I’m not sure what the future holds, but my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for us next.”

Spanos called Rivers “the heart and soul of our organization,” but they’ll be moving into their new stadium in need of someone else to fill that role. It could be their next quarterback and the Chargers will be a team to watch in the coming weeks as we wait to see who that is going to be.