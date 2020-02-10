Former NFL lineman Mike Stensrud jailed for being drunk, armed at Iowa meeting

Getty Images

It was a raucous caucus.

A former NFL player was sentenced to two days in jail, for showing up drunk and armed at an Iowa country supervisors meeting.

According to the Associated Press, former NFL defensive lineman Mike Stensrud was arrested for drinking during a May 21 meeting of the Winnebago County board of supervisors, of which he’s a member. A breath test at the scene showed he was above the legal limit for driving. He also told police he had a pistol in his pocket.

The 63-year-old Stensrud also received two years of probation. He was initially sentenced to 90 days in jail, but 88 days were suspended.

A former second-round pick of the Oilers from Iowa State, Stensrud also played for the Vikings, Buccaneers, Chiefs, and Washington.