Josh Allen on 10-win season: Good part is Bills have room to improve

Getty Images

The Bills took a big step forward in the standings during the 2019 season as they went from 6-10 to 10-6 and a berth in the postseason.

Quarterback Josh Allen’s progress in his second NFL season was integral to that change of fortunes. Allen improved across the board as a passer while remaining a threat as a runner, but he’s not a finished product as he heads into the 2020 season.

During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Allen said that having room to improve coming off a 10-win season is a positive for him and the Bills as a whole.

“To realize how young our team is and to get to 10 wins and how we did it — there is a lot of room to improve,” Allen said. “That’s the good part for us. That we did have this type of season and we still got a lot of improvement to make and a lot of places we can grow.”

Buffalo is projected to have more than $80 million in cap space to use on bringing in players who can help provide that kind of improvement. They met with one prospective addition last week in tight end Greg Olsen, but he’s taking a couple of other visits this week before making any decisions.